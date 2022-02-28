ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Justin Anderson: Paces Mad Ants on scoreboard

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Anderson recorded 38 points (10-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and a steal...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Duke falls in updated Top 25 And 1 after loss to UNC in Coach K's last home game

The final Saturday of the regular season did not disappoint. North Carolina's upset of Duke to spoil Mike Krzyzewski's final game coaching inside Cameron Indoor Stadium represented college basketball's biggest headline — but it was far from the only notable development in the sport. Kansas and Baylor both won and will now share the Big 12 title. Arizona won to finish three games ahead of everybody else in the Pac-12. Auburn won to secure the outright SEC title. Murray State won to extend its winning streak to 20 games and grab the Ohio Valley Conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Colorado State completed a regular-season sweep of Boise State, which is still the outright Mountain West champion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ants#Fg
Mesabi Tribune

Bakkethun takes the helm

MOUNTAIN IRON — If there’s one thing Justin Bakkethun sees in the Mountain Iron-Buhl track and field program, it’s potential. Bakkethun was recently named the head girls coach of the Ranger track and field program and comes in with a history of coaching including many years as a track coach. He says the communities of Mountain Iron and Buhl have quite a bit of potential when it comes to the sport. ...
MOUNTAIN IRON, MN
CBS Sports

Bulls' Zach LaVine: Can't stop the bleeding

LaVine totaled 24 points (8-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 121-106 loss to Philadelphia. He also had five turnovers. LaVine racked up a team-high 24 points and has knocked down multiple threes in six consecutive contests. The Bulls are on a five game losing streak, but LaVine has scored admirably over that stretch -- exceeding 20 points against Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Miami and Memphis. While the lack of victories against quality opponents in concerning, LaVine will look to right the ship Wednesday against the Pistons.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Mesabi Tribune

Chiabotti continues adding to milestones

COOK — On Feb. 28, North Woods senior TJ Chiabotti hit a milestone that has never been done before in the state of Minnesota. In the Grizzlies’ 91-52 win over Carlton, Chiabotti passed 2,000 career points for North Woods. Coupled with his football accomplishments over the last several years, Chiabotti is now the first Minnesota prep athlete to ever record 5,000 career rushing yards on the football field and 2,000 career points on the basketball court. ...
COOK, MN
The Richmond Observer

Raiders sweep Hoke County for first win

RAEFORD — The Richmond Raider tennis team collected its first win of the season on Tuesday. The Raiders continued Sandhills Athletic Conference play and defeated Hoke County High School 9-0. Richmond swept play in the singles and doubles events. Playing the best of three sets, junior No. 1 Ty...
RAEFORD, NC
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Produces two points in win

Trouba assisted on Barclay Goodrow's first-period goal and found the net for the ninth time this season Sunday in the Rangers' 4-1 win over the Jets. In a matchup with the team that drafted him ninth overall in 2012, Trouba came away with his seventh multi-point outing of the season. He's now one goal shy of matching the career-best total he notched with Winnipeg as a rookie in 2013.
NHL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Suspended for 2022 season

The league announced Monday that Ridley has been suspended for the 2022 season for betting on NFL games, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The NFL's statement indicates that the wideout bet on games last season during a five-day stretch in late November while he was away from the Falcons on the reserve/non-football illness list. Per Ben Baby of ESPN.com, Ridley -- who last played on Oct. 24 -- is eligible for reinstatement Feb. 15, 2023. Ridley has three days to appeal the suspension.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Dealing with calf soreness

Gobert is questionable for Monday's contest against the Mavericks due to left calf soreness, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Gobert finished Sunday's win over the Thunder with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist and one block in 34 minutes, but he apparently aggravated his calf injury as well. A left calf strain caused Gobert to miss nine consecutive games in February, so the Jazz will likely be extremely cautious with their big man moving forward.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Riley Pint: Ends retirement, rejoins Rockies

Rockies player development director Chris Forbes announced Friday that Pint has ended his brief retirement and rejoined the organization, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Pint, whom the Rockies selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 First-Year Player Draft, previously announced plans to step away from baseball last June after he endured a slew of injuries and rampant control issues during his first six years in the professional ranks. At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, Pint's workhorse frame and big fastball that touches triple digits makes it easy to see why the Rockies fell in love with him leading up to the draft, but his poor results at nearly every stop of the minors thus far make it somewhat unlikely that he'll ever reach the majors. He's expected to open the upcoming campaign at High-A Spokane.
MLB
CBS Sports

Why the Under is so enticing in Suns vs. Magic, plus other best bets for Tuesday

Good afternoon everyone, it's Chris Bengel. The NFL offseason craziness is officially upon us. Today began with Aaron Rodgers agreeing to a massive contract extension to stay with the Green Bay Packers. Then the Broncos, after suffering a gut punch knowing that Rodgers wasn't making his way to Denver, went with Plan B: they went out and acquired quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks.
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Grabs early shower in victory

Beasley contributed 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one assist and one block across 21 minutes before getting ejected from Saturday's 135-121 victory over the Trail Blazers. Beasley shot the ball well in the victory but was unfortunately excused from the game during the third quarter. His ejection...
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets vs. Pelicans: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Down five at the end of last quarter, the New Orleans Pelicans have now snagged the lead. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Denver Nuggets 94-84 three quarters in. Small forward Brandon Ingram has led the way so far for...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy