Justin Anderson: Paces Mad Ants on scoreboard

Rockies player development director Chris Forbes announced Friday that Pint has ended his brief retirement and rejoined the organization, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Pint, whom the Rockies selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 First-Year Player Draft, previously announced plans to step away from baseball last June after he endured a slew of injuries and rampant control issues during his first six years in the professional ranks. At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, Pint's workhorse frame and big fastball that touches triple digits makes it easy to see why the Rockies fell in love with him leading up to the draft, but his poor results at nearly every stop of the minors thus far make it somewhat unlikely that he'll ever reach the majors. He's expected to open the upcoming campaign at High-A Spokane.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO