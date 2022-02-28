ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Decide 2022: Who’s in and who’s out in the U.S. Senate races

By Rick Maranon, FOX23 News
 8 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — The announcement of who is running for either of Oklahoma’s two U.S. Senate seats remains in flux as of Monday, three days after Oklahoma U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe announced he will vacate his seat triggering a special election.

Inhofe’s announcement is coupled with the fact that Oklahoma U.S. Senator James Lankford is already up for re-election in 2022. While it does happen, 2022 will be a rare year in which both of Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate seats will be up for grabs.

Here is who is running and for what seat. For the purposes of this article, Lankford’s current seat will be referred to as Seat One, and Inhofe’s current seat will be referred to as Seat Two.

Seat One Confirmed Candidates:

  • U.S. Senator James Lankford (incumbent) (R)
  • Tulsa Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer (R) announced on Facebook Saturday the he was staying the course and will continue to battle Lankford for the Republican nomination.
  • Oklahoma City Attorney Jason Bollinger (D)
  • Cybersecurity Specialist Madison Horn (D)

Seat Two Confirmed Candidates:

  • Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin (R)
  • Broken Arrow State Senator Nathan Dahm (R)

Undecided/not declared one way or the other:

  • Oklahoma Congressman Kevin Hern (R)
  • Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell (R)
  • Former Oklahoma House Speaker T.W. Shannon (R)
  • Gentner Drummond (R) current candidate for Oklahoma Attorney general, lawyer, and fighter pilot

Will not run for either seat:

  • Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum (R)
  • Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (R)
  • Oklahoma Congressman Frank Lucas (R)

©2022 Cox Media Group

