ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Belarus sheds neutral status in vote critics call rigged

ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Z6RX_0eRaJRBo00

Belarusian authorities say more than half of the country's voters approved constitutional reforms that would allow its authoritarian leader to stay in power until 2035 and open the way for stronger military cooperation with Russia, while the Belarusian opposition denounced the vote as a sham.

The referendum on the reforms took place Sunday, several days after Belarus' closest ally Russia invaded its neighbor Ukraine. Moscow deployed forces to Belarusian territory weeks earlier under the pretext of joint military drills and then sent them rolling into Ukraine as part of a devastating attack that began last Thursday.

Belarus' Central Election Commission said that 65.2% of voters supported the constitutional amendments.

They bring back limits on presidential terms that had been abolished during President Alexander Lukashenko’s tenure, allowing a president only two five-year terms in office. However, the restriction will only take effect once a “newly elected president” assumes office, which gives Lukashenko an opportunity to run for two more terms after his current one expires in 2025.

The changes also shed Belarus' neutral and non-nuclear status, paving the way for closer military ties with Russia. Lukashenko has previously said his country could host Russian nuclear weapons.

According to election officials, only 10.1% voted against the amendments. The voter turnout was reported to be at 78.6%.

Belarusian opposition charged that no one was counting the votes, it was a rigged election .

“It is a betrayal of the country, betrayal of the nation,” opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya told The Associated Press from Lithuania, where she has been in exile since August 2020. “In order to hold on to power, Lukashenko held a fake referendum and offered our lands for the Russian troops to invade (Ukraine).”

Tsikhanouskaya said that scraping the clauses about Belarus' neutral and non-nuclear status was “a threat to all of Europe, because it's the same as giving matches to a child.”

In 2020, Lukashenko relied on Moscow’s support to survive the largest and the most sustained wave of mass protests in the country’s history. Huge demonstrations rocked the country that year after he was awarded a sixth term in the August 2020 presidential election that the opposition and the West denounced as rigged.

Protesters demanding a new election and Lukashenko’s ouster faced a brutal crackdown from the authorities, with more than 35,000 arrested and thousands beaten. Key opposition figures, including Tsikhanouskaya, Lukashenko’s main contender in the election, left the country amid the clampdown, along with thousands of ordinary Belarusians.

Tsikhnaouskaya urged Belarusians to use the referendum as a pretext for more protests.

“As long as he's keeping his grip on power with force, we will keep having threats such as foreign troops on our soil or nuclear weapons," she said.

Hundreds of Belarusians took to the streets Sunday in 15 cities across the country, protesting Russia's invasion of Ukraine in the biggest show of defiance in Belarus in two years.

According to the Viasna human rights center, 726 people were detained over the demonstrations. Some of them were apprehended overnight in their homes.

———

Vladimir Isachenkov and Dasha Litvinova contributed to this report from Moscow.

———

Follow all AP stories on the Russian invasion of Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine ready for talks with Russia on neutral status - official

(Reuters) - Ukraine wants peace and is ready for talks with Russia, including on neutral status regarding NATO, Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters on Friday. “If talks are possible, they should be held. If in Moscow they say they want to hold talks, including on neutral status, we...
POLITICS
Foreign Policy

Belarus Vote to Amend Constitution Worries NATO

A constitutional referendum in Belarus this weekend is set to allow Russia to house nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil, fueling concerns across Europe that Minsk is moving further into Moscow’s shadow as war continues in neighboring Ukraine. The vote will remove wording from Article 18 of the Belarusian Constitution...
POLITICS
Wired

War Is Calling Crypto’s ‘Neutrality’ Into Question

Whose side is cryptocurrency on? If you had asked Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous person (or persons) who created the Bitcoin platform in 2008, he/they likely would have rejected the question. The whole point of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin was neutrality—the fact that no government, bank, or entity could prevent you from using it, whether you were paying for a pizza, a forbidden book, or a bag of cocaine.
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Lithuania#Belarusian#Russian#The Associated Press
AFP

'Lithuania mania' sweeps Taiwan as China spat sizzles

The tiny handful of Lithuanians living in Taiwan are suddenly in vogue among the island's residents after their small Baltic nation did something Taipei has long staked its identity on: stand up to China. In the months since Taiwan opened a de-facto embassy in Vilnius, Richard Sedinkinas says he has started to receive applause in restaurants once waitstaff realise where he is from. It doesn't matter that the 41-year-old boxing instructor, as well as about two dozen other Lithuanians living in Taiwan, had nothing to do with their country's decision. "People like to show appreciation -- they treasure that somebody supports Taiwan in the face of this giant country (next door)," Sedinkinas told AFP.
CHINA
ABC News

OPEC, allies weigh oil output amid high prices, Russian war

NEW YORK -- The leaders of OPEC and its oil-producing allies are deciding Wednesday how much oil to release while Russia's invasion of Ukraine rattles markets, reshapes alliances, kills civilians and sends the price of crude skyrocketing. The OPEC+ coalition of oil producers — made up of OPEC members led...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Japan downgrades Q4 GDP on service sector weakness

TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - Japan's economic rebound was softer than initial estimates in the final quarter of 2021, revised data showed on Wednesday, as the pickup seen in consumer and business spending was weaker than first reported. The downwardly revised growth is bad news for policymakers tasked with keeping...
BUSINESS
ABC News

ABC News

567K+
Followers
140K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy