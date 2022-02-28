ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS’ ‘Late Show’ Has No Immediate Succession Plans for Chris Licht

By Brian Steinberg
Laredo Morning Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe showrunner is leaving, but the show must go on. Staffers at CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” aren’t sure who the next top producer will be at the program, according to three people familiar with the matter, with top producers ready to take their time to examine the needs...

