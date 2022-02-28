ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-year-old fatally shoots himself outside Publix as mom shops: cops

By Joshua Rhett Miller
 8 days ago

A 4-year-old boy fatally shot himself in a car outside a Georgia grocery store while his mother was shopping inside, cops and heartbroken kin said Monday.

Little Miyell Hernandez got hold of a gun left in his mom’s car and “accidentally shot himself” about 5 p.m. Sunday outside a Publix in DeKalb County, police said in a statement.

A 13-year-old relative and an infant were with Miyell in the vehicle at the time, authorities said.

The mortally wounded child was rushed to a hospital but later died from his wounds.

No charges had been filed as of Monday in the boy’s death.

“Our hearts and thoughts go out to the Hernandez family,” said DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos. “We’re imploring gun owners to always keep their guns safe and secure.”

Miyell is the sixth child to die from gunfire in Atlanta this year.
After the shooting, the teen who was in the car immediately ran into the grocery store for help, officials said. The kids had been left in the car while Miyell’s mom went shopping.

The gun was unsecured inside his mother’s car, police told WAGA.

Miyell’s grandmother, April Griffin, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she didn’t know how the boy got the gun since her daughter didn’t own a firearm.

“He’s innocent and he’s so pure,” Griffin told the newspaper. “Even though he’s not here, we know he went to heaven. We know it.”

An online fundraiser set up to help offset Miyell’s funeral costs eclipsed $3,000 as of early Tuesday.

“Keep us in your prayer,” the website reads. “We are asking for love and support to fund a tragic moment for our family … Thank you for your love and support.”

Miyell is the sixth child to die from gunfire in greater Atlanta this year, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Days earlier, 9-year-old Kemoni Mack died after being shot at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta, where a 16-year-old suspect was charged, police said.

