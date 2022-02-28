Congressional candidate to speak in Manistee this week

Tom Norton (Courtesy photo/Tom Norton for Congress)

MANISTEE -- With 2022 being an election year, a number of candidates have committed to speaking in Manistee County.

The next meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on March 3, starting with a social hour and optional dinner at the Bungalow Inn, located at 1100 28th St. in Manistee. The presentation by Tom Norton will follow at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Norton is running in the Republican Party primary election to represent the 2nd Congressional District. With this year’s redistricting, the 1st Congressional District, currently represented by Jack Bergman, will not include Manistee County in the future.

Norton is a veteran of Afghanistan War and among other things is a co-founder of the West Michigan Veterans Ranch, according to a news release. The primary focus of the ranch is suicide prevention and financial assistance for veterans.

The meeting is free and open to the general public. The candidate meetings are being jointly sponsored by the Manistee County Republican Party and the Manistee Area Tea Party.