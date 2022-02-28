ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Every WWE Superstar in WWE 2K22 Who Has Been Released By the Company

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE 2K22 released its official complete roster on Monday ahead of the game's March 11 release and fans instantly recognized that a large group of wrestlers included in the game are no longer with the company. WWE began the habit of cutting large numbers of wrestlers beginning in April 2020, resulting...

comicbook.com

Related
ComicBook

WWE's Roman Reigns Leaves Brock Lesnar a Bloody Mess at MSG Event

There's an immense amount of hype around WWE's live show at Madison Square Garden tonight thanks to WWE teasing a mystery opponent for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Combined with the increased secrecy around the identity of the opponent and the fact that reports said cameras were going to be filming Lesnar's match, it makes sense why fans got so curious as to who it was and what effect the match would have on Lesnar and Roman Reigns' Champion vs Champion match at WrestleMania 38. Well, now the identity of that opponent has been revealed (thanks to @suplexed_reign), and it was... Austin Theory?
WWE
ComicBook

Brock Lesnar Says His Current WWE Persona is the Real Him, Confirms He Nearly Retired in 2020

Brock Lesnar has been living it up as a jovial, goofy babyface on WWE programming recently, resulting in fans getting behind "The Beast" in his ongoing feud with Roman Reigns. Lesnar gave a rare interview with the New York Post this week ahead of WWE's latest MSG event and revealed that despite being stoic for most of his time with the WWE, the current version people are seeing on TV is the "real" him.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Revolution: Jade Cargill Shows Off Mortal Kombat Gear

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has debuted some awesome new gear taking on her namesake from Mortal Kombat! Cargill has been quickly taking over All Elite Wrestling not only for how she came to become the inaugural AEW TBS Champion, but for how she often incorporates many pop culture greats into her in-ring gear. This has been everything from cool gear inspired by X-Men's Storm, to showing off fun Halloween costumes showing love for My Hero Academia's Rabbit hero, Mirko. Cargill has shown off yet another cool look for her match against Tay Conti, and it has to be the best one yet!
WWE
ComicBook

Becky Lynch Hospitalized Following WWE House Show Injury

Becky Lynch took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she had suffered a fractured voice box following a WWE Live Event in Allentown, PA on Sunday. Lynch took part in a triple threat match against Rhea Ripley and Belair, the latter of whom she blamed for the injury. Lynch wrote, "Unfortunately I will not be at #WWERaw tonight. Not only did Bianca whip me mercilessly with the illegal weapon that is her hair last week, but last night in the main event of #WWEAllentown she tried to take away my biggest weapon, the spoken word, by fracturing my voice box. She can't keep me down that easily. I'll be coming for her next week. You can't spell Wrestlemania without I!!!!!"
WWE
PWMania

With WWE 2K22, Do Fans Finally Have a Good WWE Video Game?

WWE fans have been waiting on a good video game for years. We are talking about it being two and a half years since the flop that was WWE 2K20. The less we say about that game the better. Now, the series is set to return and it is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X. Fans are convinced that this one is going to be better than the last and this is particularly true after the latest trailer that has been released. So, is this the truth or is there too much hype building?
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Revolution: Dr. Britt Baker Cheats to Retain AEW Women's Championship Against Thunder Rosa

Dr. Britt Baker has cheated to defeat Thunder Rosa and retain the AEW Women's Championship at AEW Revolution! Dr. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa have a heated history as while Rosa has had to fight he way back up for the opportunity of taking on Baker for the AEW Women's Championship, Baker was arguably launched into the top of the card following their unsanctioned Lights Out match. It's a match that set Baker up for stardom, but Rosa was unfortunately not as lucky. That's why fans were eager to see her attempt at the championship given that the two of them were involved in one of the most memorable matches in All Elite Wrestling history.
WWE
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Shares Photos of Aftermath From Bloody Brawl With Brock Lesnar at Madison Square Garden

Roman Reigns stood tall over Brock Lesnar at the end of Saturday night's WWE Road to WrestleMania live event inside Madison Square Garden with both the WWE and Universal Championships. The show's main event saw Lesnar successfully retain his title against Austin Theory, only for Reigns and The Usos to immediately attack him after the match. "The Beast" nearly beat all three, only for Reigns to batter him with a steel chair numerous times. Photos from the event show Lesnar was busted open during the attack and Reigns shared photos on his Instagram with his arm and pants splatted in Lesnar's blood.
WWE
ComicBook

CM Punk Explains Why He Didn't Want Vince McMahon to Buy Ring of Honor

CM Punk admitted he was relieved that Tony Khan bought Ring of Honor. The AEW president broke the news at the start of last week's AEW Dynamite, and while details about his plans for the Baltimore-based promotion are scarce he did confirm that the sale included the ROH tape library, which stretches all the way back to 2002 and contains a sizable chunk of Punk's early work in the wrestling business. During the post-show press conference following the Revolution pay-per-view, Punk said he never wanted to see Vince McMahon get ahold of the tape library, then talked about how WWE officials refused to give details about how wrestlers would get paid for the WWE Network when it launched.
WWE
ClutchPoints

WWE 2K22 Release Date: When is WWE 2K22 coming out?

We finally have a release date for WWE 2K22. The WWE 2K22 release date was revealed during the game’s official announce trailer, which you can watch below:. 2K Games has finally set a release date for WWE 2K22. The game will be released on March 11, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. And no, this version will not have a Nintendo Switch version. The game will come in different versions as well, which are as follows:
WWE
Fightful

Peacock President Says WWE Partnership Has Been Incredibly Successful

In January 2021, WWE and NBC Universal announced that WWE Network would migrate over to Peacock. In April 2021, WWE Network and Peacock officially merged with live and archived footage airing on the the streaming platform. In October 2021, Kelly Campbell became the President of Peacock. Speaking to Josef Adalian...
WWE
Complex

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio Talks WWE 2K22, Facing Logan Paul, and the Legacy He Leaves Behind

WWE 2K22 is out now on consoles and PC. It is, based on early impressions, the most immersive, interactive wrestling experience since WWE 2K14, when 2K Games first took over the franchise. Every aspect of gameplay has been taken up a notch—including the accurate, photorealistic appearance of the wrestlers themselves, but also the underlying mechanics of the gameplay itself. The match variety is more diverse. The pin and submission mini-games are more forgiving and equitable. The reversal system has undergone a complete overhaul, to make it less punitive and more accessible to new players.
WWE
ComicBook

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Confirmed For WrestleMania 38

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin uploaded a video on Tuesday morning in response to Kevin Owens' invitation for WrestleMania 38. The Canadian star closed out this week's Raw by challenging Austin to be his guest at WrestleMania for a special edition of The KO Show, which Austin accepted. Rumors that the "Texas Rattlesnake" would be stepping in the ring for one more match started spreading last month, but over the weekend new reports emerged stating he would simply have a "confrontation." Owens was consistently linked to Austin after he started repeatedly cutting promos about how much he hates the state of Texas.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Revolution: Update on Injury Possibly Affecting Major Title Match

AEW's Revolution 2022 pay-per-view takes place tonight in Orlando, with one of the headlining matches being the long-awaited rematch between Dr. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's World Championship. Rosa famously beat Baker in their first encounter at St. Patrick's Day Slam last year, but because it was an unsanctioned Lights Out match Baker's win-loss record was undamaged and she was still able to quickly transition into a program for the top women's title in the company within months.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Revolution 2022: Jon Moxley Defeats Bryan Danielson In Explosive Brawl

While there wasn't a belt on the line in the match between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, that didn't stop this match from becoming one of the most anticipated of this year's AEW Revolution. With these two superstars making names for themselves within several professional wrestling organizations, the duo are butting heads as they begin the formation of what might be one of the biggest factions in All Elite's history, though they would have to battle one another first. Needless to say, no punches were pulled in this massive match.
WWE
ComicBook

New Jeff Hardy Report Reveals Possible AEW Debut Date and WWE Departure Details

All Elite Wrestling fans have had some welcome surprises over the past few weeks, including the debuts of Keith Lee and Buddy Matthews, the appearance of Jay White, and Tony Khan's Ring of Honor announcement, but it appears another big debut could be happening soon. In a new report from Fightful Select, Jeff Hardy will be at this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, and though the report says there's no confirmation of if he will debut on TV then, if he's there that means there's at least a chance he pops up during the show. It was also confirmed that Matt Hardy leaving Private Party to fight for themselves last Wednesday was another part of this plan, as the fracture of the group will lead to an eventual storyline, and something that happens at Revolution will push that story forward.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Roman Reigns Retains Universal Title at MSG Road to WrestleMania Event

Tonight's WWE MSG show featured the Tribal Chief himself taking in one of his deadliest opponents in Seth Rollins, and Rollins didn't even make it to the bell before being attacked. Reigns attacked Rollins before the match had officially started, and he didn't waste time trying to finish him off, charging up for a Superman Punch while Rollins was down. Rollins was able to get to his feet and counter reigns with a knee to the head.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Fans Intrigued By Edge's New Persona

Edge appeared on this week's Monday Night Raw sporting a brand new look, arriving in a suit and cutting a promo in the ring shrouded by dark blue lighting. He explained why he viciously attacked AJ Styles last week, saying that he was bringing out the "pitbull" Styles he wants to face at WrestleMania. But he also claimed the attack brought something out in him, a sense of control he now feels over the entire wrestling industry. He claimed to have omnipotence, saying the sensation felt "phenomenal" before the screen cut to black.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

“Serious” Injury Takes Place At AEW Revolution

You never want to see what. There are all kinds of matches in wrestling and some of them can be incredibly dangerous. While a wrestler can be hurt in any kind of match, there are certain matches that crank up the risk even higher. That can lead to a variety of injuries and now it seems that one such match might have led to an injury that could put a star on the shelf.
WWE

