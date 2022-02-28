Every WWE Superstar in WWE 2K22 Who Has Been Released By the Company

All Elite Wrestling fans have had some welcome surprises over the past few weeks, including the debuts of Keith Lee and Buddy Matthews, the appearance of Jay White, and Tony Khan's Ring of Honor announcement, but it appears another big debut could be happening soon. In a new report from Fightful Select, Jeff Hardy will be at this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, and though the report says there's no confirmation of if he will debut on TV then, if he's there that means there's at least a chance he pops up during the show. It was also confirmed that Matt Hardy leaving Private Party to fight for themselves last Wednesday was another part of this plan, as the fracture of the group will lead to an eventual storyline, and something that happens at Revolution will push that story forward.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO