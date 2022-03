Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The past two years have definitely been difficult. We’re still trying to process all the turbulence while also checking everything off our to-do list. It’s been a lot. As our stress levels have skyrocketed, we’ve needed new ways to alleviate our anxiety. Daily walks have often been a source of stress relief for Us, but lately it’s been too cold to go outside for more than five minutes at a time. Acupuncture is an option, but we’re not big fans of needles. We’re searching for a solution that can help Us unwind at the end of the day without breaking the bank (and yes, we’ve already tried wine).

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO