ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Labrinth and Zendaya Release ‘Euphoria’ Track ‘I’m Tired’ Following Season 2 Finale

By Ellise Shafer
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PnMBw_0eRaJ2S800

Click here to read the full article.

Following the explosive Season 2 finale of HBO’s “ Euphoria ,” composer Labrinth and star Zendaya have released the full version of “I’m Tired.”

The gospel-inspired track was first heard in Episode 4, when Labrinth performs the song live during an emotional fantasy scene in which Rue (Zendaya) envisions she is in church. In Sunday night’s finale, viewers got to hear the last minute of the song, which features Zendaya singing solo accompanied by bare-bones piano. Co-written by Labrinth, Zendaya and show creator Sam Levinson, “I’m Tired” is now available on all major streaming services and will appear on the full soundtrack for the show.

In an interview with Variety , Labrinth discussed the process of writing the track with Zendaya and making a cameo in the show.

“She was like, ‘Check out this scene, this is what we’re talking about.’ Then I [sang], ‘Hey lord, you know I’m tired.’ And then she was like, ‘Oh shit!’ And we just started writing the song,” he said. “It was all of that impulsive inspiration, you know? And then being in the scene, I was like, ‘I haven’t performed for a while and I’ve not been on American TV before or been an actor before — oh shit, what do I do?’ I [was] like, just be in the moment. And I know what Rue’s character is going through, so I was like, ‘Zone in and let go of your own issues.’”

Of Zendaya and Levinson, Labrinth said: “We’re all going to the edge of what we can get in our fields. We all spiritually, creatively and personally understand each other.”

Watch the song’s lyric video below.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Dolly Parton Has a Reason for Hosting ACM Awards: She Will Always Love Synergy

Click here to read the full article. Dolly Parton is hosting the Academy of Country Music Awards tonight for the first time since 2000. In the interim, she has hosted the primary rival show, the Country Music Association Awards, twice as well. But clearly the demand for Dolly outstrips the supply she’s been willing to deliver, and she’s never allowed herself to become an annual figurehead on the awards circuit. So why is she returning to the role now? It’s not a great mystery: She will always love synergy. “They ask me all the time to host these shows,” she told Variety...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

J.K. Rowling Criticizes Reform Bill That Makes It Easier for Trans People to Legally Change Gender

Click here to read the full article. J.K. Rowling and Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, are at odds over the country’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill after it was introduced to Parliament last week. The bill aims to simplify the means by which a trans person can legally change their gender through obtaining a gender recognition certificate. The certificate allows a trans person to receive a new birth certificate with their correct gender. The current process for receiving a gender recognition certificate dictates that applicants have to be “medically diagnosed as having gender dysphoria, go through a minimum two year...
POLITICS
Variety

Sundance Prize Winner Simon Lereng Wilmont on War’s Toll on Ukrainian Children

Click here to read the full article. In the days before Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Danish filmmaker Simon Lereng Wilmont – the director of two critically acclaimed documentaries shot in the Eastern European nation – began to field messages reporting of increased hostilities in the restive eastern part of the country. The director’s feature directorial debut, “The Distant Barking of Dogs,” was filmed in the hamlet of Hnutove, a stone’s throw from the frontline of Donbass, where war has been simmering for the better part of a decade. As fighting there intensified ahead of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Lereng...
ENTERTAINMENT
Distractify

When Is Tori Roloff's Due Date — and Will Baby No. 3 Be Another Little Person?

In November 2021, Zach and Tori Roloff announced they are expecting their third child following a miscarriage in March. The Little People, Big World stars have allowed TLC fans glimpses into their previous pregnancy journeys, and this time around has been no different. Still, viewers are curious: When is Tori's due date with baby No. 3? And does this little one have dwarfism like their first two kids? Keep reading to learn more.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Labrinth
Person
Tarantino
PopCrush

Was Addison Rae in the ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Finale?

Most people who watched Euphoria Sunday night (Feb. 27) tuned in to see what would happen to Rue, Fezco, Maddy, Lexi, Cassie and the rest of the crew during the final episode of the show's second season. Others, however, checked in to see if Addison Rae actually made a cameo in the highly anticipated finale.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Kid Cudi in 'Euphoria'? Rapper Wants To Join Labrinth, Zendaya on Show's Hit Song

Now HBO's second most-watched show after "Game of Thrones," Euphoria ends its 2nd season leaving not just fans hooked, but also artists. The show centered on teenagers struggling with trauma, identity, relationships, drugs, friendships, and relationships, including a musically splashed soundtrack by show composer Labrinth and lead star, Zendaya. The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Awards#Euphoria#Hbo#American
IndieWire

‘Euphoria’ Composer Labrinth Used the Sounds of Church to Bring Harmony to a Chaotic Season 2

Click here to read the full article. Music on “Euphoria” can come down to the wire. The HBO show’s composer Labrinth, working on a Season 1 soundtrack that’s only gotten more popular the longer it’s been released, put the finishing touches on the score with precious little time to spare. “Literally, the songs ‘Forever’ and ‘Still Don’t Know My Name,’ I finished them a few days before the score came out. It was like, ‘Bam, send it to mix.’ And it was done. Most of the records, I finished them that way,” Labrinth said, speaking from a booth in Los Angeles...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Blavity

Twitter Is In A Wreck Over The Season 2 Finale Of ‘Euphoria’

Twitter users should know by now that the timeline gets flooded with Euphoria tweets based on the latest episode from Sunday night to Monday morning. However, with the popular HBO series' second season coming to an end, it almost appears as if there are even more people talking about the highly anticipated episode than usual.
TV SERIES
HipHopDX.com

Former 'Making The Band' Rapper Babs Bunny Reacts To Freddy P & Willie Taylor's Anti-Diddy Comments

Diddy was under fire last week after an old clip of MTV’s Making The Band started making the rounds online. After being accused of “running a musical prison camp,” a few former contestants on the show have come forward with their own personal experiences. Freddy P, who was a member of Da Band, confessed Diddy is one of the main reasons he “hates life,” while Willie Taylor said Making The Band was set up for artists to “fail.”
CELEBRITIES
Esquire

Someone Got Dolly Parton Involved with NFTs and I'm So Tired

Dolly Parton announced on Wednesday that she would be performing at South by Southwest for the first time. The performance will be available via a Web3 experience—as the announcement puts it, she will be "performing on the blockchain." If that isn't uncanny valley enough for you, Parton will also be offering free NFTs (non-fungible tokens) to anyone in attendance. Additional NFTs will be available for purchase, including art and limited editions of her upcoming album supporting her novel with James Patterson, Run, Rose, Run. Welcome to the Dollyverse.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Euphoria: Zendaya expresses hope for Rue’s sobriety in season three

Zendaya has expressed hope for her Euphoria character Rue’s sobriety in the next season of the show.The first two seasons depicted Rue’s struggle with drugs and her resistance towards getting clean. Zendaya discussed her character’s troubled journey in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight as well as her connection to Rue: “There’s a dark place that hits right in the middle of the season. And it was painful for everyone involved with making it,” Zendaya said. She continued: “I know it was painful for me and I think it got to the point of, ‘We can’t leave her here....
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Dominic Fike Officially Releases "Elliot's Song" With Zendaya From "Euphoria"

A pop star has been born. Dominic Fike upped his profile with his main role on the second season of Euphoria, portraying Elliot, a mysterious guy that Rue meets at a party, sharing stories with one another about their personal histories with substance abuse. On the final episode of the second season of the HBO teen drama, thousands of fans complained about being subjected to a mini-concert from Dominic Fike, who sang to Zendaya's character for an entire scene, premiering the demo of "Elliot's Song." On Friday, the track was officially released on streaming services, complete with backing vocals and harmonies from Zendaya.
MUSIC
Variety

Variety

52K+
Followers
48K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy