World Landmarks Glow Blue And Yellow To Support Ukraine

By Ramona Moore
 3 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

Countries are showing their support for Ukraine after Russian troops launched an invasion last week.

Ocean City, New Jersey: Ocean City-Longport Bridge lit up in solidarity. Photo: twitter: @mariann14273520
Dallas, Texas: The entire dowtown skyline shows support for Ukraine with lights. Photo: twitter: @FOX4
Paris, France: The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Photo: Getty Images
Sandusky, Ohio: The Boy with the Boot supports Ukraine with blue and yellow lights. Photo: twitter: @cityofsandusky
London, England: The London Eye joins landmarks around the world in lighting in unity with the people of the Ukraine. Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with Russian troops invading the country. Photo: Getty Images
Toronto, Canada: The Toronto sign beside the skating rink at Nathan Phillips Square is lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag in support of Ukraine after Russia invaded. Photo: Getty Images
London, United Kingdom: The Palace of Westminster also shows support. Photo: twitter: @CommonsSpeaker
Demonstrators during a candlelit march to show support for people of Ukraine, from the town hall to the Colosseum, in Rome, Italy, on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Photo: Getty Images
Kyiv, Ukraine: The facade of the Cabinet of Ministers building is lit up with the colors of the Ukrainian flag as seen in the evening on the Day of Unity, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images
New York City: The Empire State Building is lit in the colors of the flag of Ukraine in New York City. Photo: Getty Images
Berlin, Germany : The Brandenburg Gate is lit up in the colors of Ukraine in the evening during a solidarity demonstration for Ukraine, after the Russian invasion of the country. Photo: Getty Images
London, England: Nelson's Column in Trafalgar Square, London, is lit up in yellow and blue in an expression of solidarity with Ukraine following Russia's invasion. Photo: Getty Images
Canberra, Australia: The Australian Parliament House is lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in Canberra. Photo: Getty Images
Liverpool, United Kingdom: St. George's Hall in Liverpool is lit up in yellow and blue in an expression of solidarity with Ukraine following Russia's invasion. Photo: Getty Images
Melbourne, Australia: A general view of Flinders Street Station as it is lit in yellow and blue in Melbourne on as public buildings lit up in the national colors of Ukraine as a show of support. Photo: Getty Images
Turin, Italy : The Mole Antonelliana, major landmark in Turin, is lit up in yellow and blue as a sign of solidarity for Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images
Cardiff, Wales: A general view of the Welsh Government Building at Cathays Park lit up in the colors of the Ukraine national flag. Photo: Getty Images
Kampen, Netherlands: City Bridge and New Tower illuminated in yellow and blue, the colors of the flag of Ukraine to support the people of Ukraine after the invasion of Russian military troops. Photo: Getty Images
Munich Germany: A general view outside of the Allianz Arena Photo: Getty Images
Tokyo, Japan: The Tokyo Metropolitan Government building is illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Photo: Getty Images
Sweden: The 200-meter-high pylons on the Øresund Bridge, between Denmark and Sweden, light up in yellow and blue, in support of Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images
Madrid, Spain: The stadium lights up blue and yellow in support of Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images
London, England: The front of 10 Downing Street, the residence of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, glows blue and yellow in an expression of solidarity with Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images
Dnipro, Ukraine: Lasers and pixel lights mounted on five factory chimneys that are part of the Dnipro Light Flowers installation glow blue and yellow. Photo: Getty Images

The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

144K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
