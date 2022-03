Welcome to our official guide to having the best St. Patrick’s Day ever in Tampa Bay, Clearwater, St. Pete, and all points in between!. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, St. Patrick’s Day (Thursday, March 17, 2022) is finally making a comeback to Tampa Bay! The City of Tampa is ready to celebrate in all possible ways and we are here to help you make the most out of this beloved holiday. So, bring your walking shoes, wear green, and get ready for a beer-packed day. From classic St. Patrick’s Day events like River O’ Green to exciting bar crawls, live Irish music, and corned beef and cabbage paired with Guinness, there’s tons to choose from. Wherever you go and whatever you do, may the luck of the Irish be there with you.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO