Austin, TX

Weiss advances to 5A region semifinal with win over Anderson

By Andrew Schnitker
KXAN
KXAN
 8 days ago

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Weiss is moving on to the 5A region semifinals after defeating Anderson 47-38 Monday night.

The champions from District 18-5A will meet the winner of Goose Creek Memorial and Beaumont United’s game Friday for a spot in the region finals.

NEXT: Black state football champs from original Anderson HS honored, given rings decades later

Anderson defeated New Caney 57-44 Friday in the second round, while Weiss handled A&M Consolidated to reach the regional quarterfinal.

KBVO and KXAN.com will be televising Central Texas high school basketball games throughout the 2021-2022 season.

