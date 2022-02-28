Weiss advances to 5A region semifinal with win over Anderson
LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Weiss is moving on to the 5A region semifinals after defeating Anderson 47-38 Monday night.
The champions from District 18-5A will meet the winner of Goose Creek Memorial and Beaumont United’s game Friday for a spot in the region finals.NEXT: Black state football champs from original Anderson HS honored, given rings decades later
Anderson defeated New Caney 57-44 Friday in the second round, while Weiss handled A&M Consolidated to reach the regional quarterfinal.
KBVO and KXAN.com will be televising Central Texas high school basketball games throughout the 2021-2022 season.
How to find KBVO
- AT&T U-Verse: Channel 1007 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)
- DirecTV: Channel 51 (HD) – Channel 909 (SD)
- Dish Network: Channel 51 (HD/SD)
- Grande Communications: Channel 818 (HD) – Channel 18 (SD)
- Northland Cable: Channel 101 (HD) – Channel 10 (SD)
- Over the Air: Channel 14
- Suddenlink: Channel 107 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)
- Spectrum Cable: Channel 1215 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.
Comments / 0