Diamond Hill: 4Q21 Results Note

By Value Investment Principals
 8 days ago
AUM up +17% at $31bn at end Dec 2021 compared to $26bn in Dec 2020. Diamond Hill’s (DHIL) stellar financial performance continued in 4Q21 with revenues up 22.9% and reported EPS growing by 24.9% YoY. Reported operating margins expanded a staggering 1560bps YoY. A 39.6% YoY drop in investment income however...

