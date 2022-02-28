ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Wizards to ride hot hand of Kyle Kuzma vs. Pistons

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xt4Xc_0eRaHTsq00

Kyle Kuzma looks to continue his torrid play on Tuesday when the Washington Wizards begin a three-game homestand against the Detroit Pistons.

Kuzma followed up a 36-point, eight-rebound performance in Washington’s 157-153 double-overtime loss to San Antonio on Friday with 34 and 13, respectively, in a 92-86 setback to Cleveland on Saturday.

He scored at least 30 points in back-to-back games for just the second time in his career.

“My shot has been feeling good over the past couple weeks leading up to the (All-Star) break,” said Kuzma, who sank a career-high eight 3-pointers against the Cavaliers. “Not just 3s, but being comfortable shooting in the midrange. … Finding that rhythm has been great for me.”

Kuzma, 26, is averaging 17.0 points per game this season to go along with career-high totals in rebounds (8.8), assists (3.1) and blocks (0.9). That’s a rather impressive return for a player who wasn’t the focal point in the Russell Westbrook trade with the Los Angeles Lakers over the summer.

“He’s shown a steady progression where it seems like every month he’s getting better. He’s playing with more confidence,” Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said.

Kuzma made 10 of 18 shots to finish with 23 points in Washington’s 103-94 victory over Detroit on Feb. 14. Unfortunately for the Wizards, that win was just one of four in their last 16 games.

Kuzma’s heroics aside on Saturday, Washington limped to its second lowest scoring output of the season. The Wizards didn’t help themselves by committing 18 turnovers and heading to the free-throw line just six times.

Washington is adjusting to life without star Bradley Beal, who is out for the season with a wrist injury. It is also waiting for life to begin with Kristaps Porzingis (knee), who has yet to make his debut since being acquired from Dallas at the trade deadline.

Daniel Gafford has made an impact in his return to the starting lineup, erupting for 17 points versus San Antonio and 14 against Cleveland. He made 15 of 18 shots from the floor over those two games while totaling 13 rebounds.

Unseld recently gave the 23-year-old Gafford a tepid vote of confidence about his starting role.

“I don’t necessarily want to say for the remainder of the season, but for now, until I decide otherwise,” Unseld Jr. said.

The rebuilding Pistons have answered an eight-game skid with victories in three of their last four games, including a 127-126 overtime decision at Charlotte on Sunday. Kelly Olynyk provided the heroics by accepting an inbounds pass from Killian Hayes before draining a fadeaway jumper at the buzzer in overtime.

“Sometimes you have to just read and react in this league,” said Olynyk, who finished with 20 points and eight rebounds. “I saw an opening and obviously Killian saw it as well, and that’s half the battle. You have to have both guys on the same page.”

Saddiq Bey, who had 28 points on Sunday, scored 24 in Detroit’s setback to Washington this month.

Jerami Grant, who scored 26 on Sunday, had 28 in the Pistons’ 119-116 overtime loss to the Wizards on Dec. 8.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James absolutely destroyed by Stephen A Smith over controversial Clippers comments

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of, if not the worst loss of their entire season on Thursday against their cross-town rivals in the LA Clippers. I say this with a bit of hesitation given how many gut-wrenching defeats this squad has been subjected to throughout the course of the season. The blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the season comes to mind, among others, but to lose to the Clippers the way they did on Thursday definitely makes for a strong case.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Kelly Olynyk
Person
Killian Hayes
Person
Saddiq Bey
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Daniel Gafford
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kyle Kuzma
fadeawayworld.net

Vanessa Bryant Remembers The Time She Went To Shaquille O'Neal's Birthday Party With Kobe Bryant When She Was 17 As She Wishes Shaq For His 50th Birthday

March 6th marked the 50th birthday of one of the NBA's most dominant players of all time in Shaquille O'Neal. Not only was Shaq a behemoth on the court, but he has also been one of the most colorful personalities to have graced the league ever since he entered it. Shaq has always loved a good time, and he's thrown some of the most epic parties during his lifetime as well.
NBA
NBC Sports

Unseld Jr., Kuzma respond to ex-Wizard Dinwiddie's comments

WASHINGTON -- There has been a lot of talk about Wizards' players roles this season, especially as they have been asked over and over to explain how the team has struggled for the most part since beginning the year 10-3. There has been so much talk about it, in fact, that it has continued even from Spencer Dinwiddie, who is no longer with the team.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Wizards#The Detroit Pistons#Cavaliers#The Los Angeles Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons Blasts Anthony Davis: "If The Lakers Miss The Playoffs, AD Will Have Missed The Playoffs 6/10 Years... We Are Finding Out This Year It Doesn't Matter Who Is On His Team."

Anthony Davis made it to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, he's an NBA champion, an 8-time NBA All-Star and has made the All-NBA First team 4 times. His move to the Los Angeles Lakers to play alongside LeBron James was supposed to make the Lakers contenders for years to come, but even if they have won a title together, it hasn't been everything they expected either. There have even been reports that the Lakers could trade Davis in the offseason.
NBA
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Letting Pro Bowler Leave In Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to lose at least one key member from last year’s roster this offseason. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is considered “unlikely to return” to the Cowboys. “Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is considered unlikely...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

45K+
Followers
38K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy