Auto-renewals for MLB.TV packages put on hold

 8 days ago

Amid the ongoing labor fight between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association, MLB.TV will not automatically renew season television and/or audio packages for the 2022 season.

Monday was the scheduled date for MLB.TV subscribers to be charged for the upcoming season, getting access to view all games outside of their local markets. But traction had gained on social media over the weekend for subscribers to cancel their accounts as an objection to the stalled negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement.

“We will not bill for 2022 subscriptions today,” MLB.TV said Monday in a post on its verified Twitter account. “Notification about renewal will occur once a new CBA is in effect. All current subscriptions will remain active until then. Subscribers, check your email for important updates.”

The sports website fansided.com posted a story on how subscribers can cancel their MLB.TV subscriptions in order “to get back at owners.”

Monday also was the date that MLB owners had imposed as a deadline for a deal to come together, otherwise Opening Day on March 31 would be delayed and early season games possibly canceled.

Although Sunday’s extended negotiations were perceived as positive, the players and owners reportedly are far apart on multiple issues including minimum salaries, the competitive balance tax, expanding Super-2 arbitration eligibility, revenue sharing, expanded playoffs and a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players.

It was a “productive meeting” from MLB’s perspective, USA Today reported, but players were not as positive. Union officials said both sides remained “very far apart” on key hurdles to complete the negotiation process and shift the focus toward the season.

–Field Level Media

