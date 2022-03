Mar. 4—The Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team's first trip to state ended in the Division 2 semifinals with a 4-1 loss to St. Mary's Springs on Thursday in Madison. The Blackhawks fell behind 2-0 and couldn't make up enough ground to advance to the state championship game. Max Buhr scored early in the second period off an assist from Davis Paulsen to cut the Ledgers' lead to 2-1, but Springs scored twice more later in the period to pad their advantage.

