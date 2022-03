San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will undergo shoulder surgery soon and will be sidelined until this summer. "... It's a capsule issue in the back of his shoulder than you can try to rehab, but if it doesn't get well with the rehab then you go to the alternative route and that's what they've decided to do. So it's going to take some time but he's gonna be fine," general manager John Lynch told NFL Network.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO