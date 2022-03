Ameliah (Milly) Wanta, a Camino Classical Ballet student, was accepted into both the San Francisco Ballet and City Ballet San Francisco’s summer dance programs. Milly is 11 years old and has been training in ballet at the Camino Classical Ballet since she was 8. Her primary instructor and director of the Camino Ballet, Gina Domenichelli-Illingworth, said she could not be more proud of this gifted, hard-working young lady. Acceptance into these prestigious programs is difficult and auditions take place all over the country and often internationally. Milly’s diligence will take her far and it’s not often that a student her age seriously focuses on ballet; it’s such a demanding art form.

