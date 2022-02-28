ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

You Decide 2022: Who’s in and who’s out in the U.S. Senate races

By Rick Maranon, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jjjjS_0eRaGUNG00

TULSA, Okla. — The announcement of who is running for either of Oklahoma’s two U.S. Senate seats remains in flux as of Monday, three days after Oklahoma U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe announced he will vacate his seat triggering a special election.

Inhofe’s announcement is coupled with the fact that Oklahoma U.S. Senator James Lankford is already up for re-election in 2022. While it does happen, 2022 will be a rare year in which both of Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate seats will be up for grabs.

Here is who is running and for what seat. For the purposes of this article, Lankford’s current seat will be referred to as Seat One, and Inhofe’s current seat will be referred to as Seat Two.

Seat One Confirmed Candidates:

  • U.S. Senator James Lankford (incumbent) (R)
  • Tulsa Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer (R) announced on Facebook Saturday the he was staying the course and will continue to battle Lankford for the Republican nomination.
  • Oklahoma City Attorney Jason Bollinger (D)
  • Cybersecurity Specialist Madison Horn (D)

Seat Two Confirmed Candidates:

  • Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin (R)
  • Broken Arrow State Senator Nathan Dahm (R)

Undecided/not declared one way or the other:

  • Oklahoma Congressman Kevin Hern (R)
  • Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell (R)
  • Former Oklahoma House Speaker T.W. Shannon (R)
  • Gentner Drummond (R) current candidate for Oklahoma Attorney general, lawyer, and fighter pilot

Will not run for either seat:

  • Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum (R)
  • Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (R)
  • Oklahoma Congressman Frank Lucas (R)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Hern
Person
James Lankford
Person
Nathan Dahm
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Markwayne Mullin
Person
Frank Lucas
Person
Jim Inhofe
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Jury set in trial of 4 charged in Michigan governor plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — (AP) — A jury has been selected for the trial of four men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Opening statements are scheduled to begin Wednesday in federal court in Grand Rapids. After the jury was selected Tuesday, Judge Robert Jonker told them to stay off social media and not discuss the case with family.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

EPA memo steers water money to disadvantaged communities

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — The Biden administration issued guidance to states on Tuesday that it said will ensure the country's largest-ever investment in water infrastructure doesn’t bypass disadvantaged communities that are disproportionately affected by environmental hazards like pollution. The Environmental Protection Agency's guidance memo applies to...
SAINT LOUIS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
57K+
Followers
97K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy