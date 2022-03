Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is back in at least one way ahead of the new NFL year that starts on March 16. Following a rough 2021 campaign that left Mayfield needing offseason surgery to repair a serious injury to his non-throwing shoulder, the No. 1 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft announced on Jan. 26 he was taking a break from his social media accounts "for the foreseeable future" after he liked a tweet sent by current Cleveland radio personality Dustin Fox that criticized the signal-caller's on-the-field performances.

