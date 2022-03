If you don't think miracles can happen, look no further than the 2021 Pac-12 Tournament. Oregon State played its way into a championship and a berth in the NCAA Tournament, and it was one game away from the Final Four. That won't happen for the 1-19 Beavers this year, but is there another team coming into its own at the right time, or is this all about revived juggernaut Arizona?

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO