This month marks 10 years since the release of Twisted Metal on PlayStation 3. That was the last time the vehicular combat franchise saw a new release, but that could be changing in the near future! According to industry insider Tom Henderson, and sources for Video Games Chronicle, the game will be releasing in 2023, and development is being handled by Firesprite. Henderson believes the game could see a teaser or announcement at some point in the near future. While Henderson has a strong track record, readers should take this with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO