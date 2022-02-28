COVID-19 in Ocala/Marion schools: New cases for week fall to 55, down 49.1% in one week

The weekly number of COVID-19 cases in area schools declined for the fifth straight week, and is now 94.5% lower than it was in late January, according to Marion County Public Schools' weekly report.

The number of cases for Feb. 19-25 was 55, down from 108 for Feb. 12-18, 248 for Feb. 5-11, 513 for Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 875 for Jan. 22-28 and 1,014 for Jan. 15-21. The number of new weekly cases for Feb. 19-25 decreased by 49.1% in one week.

It is the lowest number of cases since 25 reported during the week ending Dec. 17, which was the last week of school before winter break.

The latest school report showed that 47 students and eight employees tested positive for COVID-19 during the week ending Feb. 25. The record in 2021 for school cases in one week before the omicron variant had been 733 from Aug. 21-27.

Marion County Public Schools, the county's largest employer, educates about 43,000 students using 7,000 employees at 51 schools and dozens of district offices. Each Monday the school district issues its weekly COVID-19 update.

The number of people placed in quarantine dropped again for Feb. 19-25 to 39 (37 students and two employees), a decline of 64.5% in one week and down 98.2% since mid-January.

The number of quarantines was 110 for Feb. 12-18, 549 for Feb. 5-11, 860 for Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 1,766 for Jan. 22-28, 1,843 for Jan. 15-21 and 2,219 for Jan. 8-14. The record for weekly quarantines in Marion County schools is 3,404, set last August.

The number of new weekly cases for all of Marion County for the week of Feb. 18-24 decreased by more than 40.8% from the previous week, according to the Florida Department of Health's weekly report, which was issued on Friday.

There were 419 cases for Feb. 18-24, down from 708 cases for Feb. 11-17, 1,564 cases for Feb. 4-10, 2,651 cases for Jan. 28-Feb. 3, and 3,955 cases for Jan. 21-27.

The record 5,536 cases was reported for Jan. 7-13, up from 146 for Dec. 3-Dec. 9. Total COVID-19 cases in Marion now stand at 82,669.

Marion County weekly hospitalizations dropped by 36.9% to 89 in 1 week

Marion County's seven-day total of new hospitalizations was 89 on Monday, down from 141 on Feb. 21, 178 on Feb. 14, and 199 on Feb. 7, according to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Three months ago, during a spike attributed to the delta variant, the record hit 350. The CDC reported that fewer than 10 Marion residents died of COVID-19 from Feb. 12-24. There had been 125 deaths in the previous three weeks. Total deaths topped 2,000.

The seven-day positivity rate was 9.69% on Feb. 28, down from 14.94% on Feb. 21, 22.01% on Feb. 14, 26.65% for Feb. 7 and 34.59% for Jan. 31, according to CDC.

In all, 233,033 Marion County residents have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, up 317 in one week. Of those, 91,929 have both shots and a booster, according to state data. That is728 more than a week ago, the CDC report states.

The report shows that 73.4% of residents ages 18 and older have had at least one dose of the vaccine, 71.4% of Marion residents ages 12 and older have had one dose, and 67% of residents ages 5 and older have had at least one dose.

Meanwhile, 91% of residents ages 65 and older have had at least one dose. The data shows that 63.7% of Marion's entire population has had at least one dose.

