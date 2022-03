NITRO, W.Va. — Defending Class AAA state champion Nitro outscored Wayne 22-6 in the fourth quarter to advance to Charleston, 57-46 in the Region IV co-finals. Trailing 40-35 entering the final frame, Patricia Ward and Danielle Ward elevated their games in the final eight minutes. Patricia scored 13 of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter. Danielle put the game out of reach with back-to-back buckets with 90 seconds to play. The Wildcats closed the game on a 17-2 run.

NITRO, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO