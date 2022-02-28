GCS suspends test-to-stay and quarantine procedures

Greenville County Schools Monday announced that they will be suspending Test-to-Stay procedures starting Tuesday as COVID cases in the area continue to decline.

The move fits with DHEC guidance following review of recent data that indicated no school in the district had 10 percent or more students and staff absent due to COVID, and less than half a percent even tested positive for COVID district-wide.

With this policy change, schools will also resume normal operations and contact tracing, social distancing, and mask requirements following exposures will be suspended until further notice.

However, symptomatic students and those who test positive for COVID are still required by DHEC to remain home from school and report their sysmptoms and positive results.