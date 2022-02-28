In The Batman, Paul Dano plays a very creepy serial killer who murders various Gotham City officials. It’s a very enjoyable performance, from the heavy breathing that opens the movie to the big Arkham Asylum tête-à-tête that kicks off its final confrontation. Dano is very convincing as a weird guy who’s turned his Skid Row apartment into a conspiracy-crank den, complete with newspaper articles taped to the walls, journals filled with incomprehensible scrawls, and a pet bat. I totally bought him as the kind of untrained loon who would somehow perfectly execute ever more baroque assassination plans for the mayor, the D.A., etc., but then not come up with anything better for Bruce Wayne than a mail bomb. (Does he think Bruce Wayne opens his own mail?! Maybe if it’s a package from Hot Topic. Otherwise, he’s got staff for that.)

