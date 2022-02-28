ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Batman

By Dana Stevens
Slate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe maximalist approach of Matt Reeves’ The Batman extends to its very title: This three-hour-long epic is a comic-book adaptation with the full menu of extras, right down to that plushy definite article padding out the name of the Caped Crusader. Less an origin story than a coming-of-age tale, The Batman...

slate.com

MIX 106

Why the Next Batman Movie Should Be ‘Batman Beyond’

20 years ago, the world was introduced to Terry McGinnis, who becomes the Batman of the future in the outstanding Warner Bros. animated series Batman Beyond. The show, which aired for 52 episodes from 1999 to 2001 plus the movie Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, continued the continuity established in the classic Batman: The Animated Series and The New Batman Adventures and added a fascinating new chapter to the mythos of DC Comics. Today, most Batman fans consider it one of the character’s best television shows.
MOVIES
Daily Beast

‘The Batman’ Is the Best Batman Movie Since ‘The Dark Knight’

Riddle me this: What’s brooding and black and soars above the congested superhero pack? The Batman, Warner Bros’ fourth cinematic reboot of the famed DC character, which fumes with more grim, gritty rage than all of its predecessors combined. While it may not achieve the peaks of Christopher Nolan’s 2008 franchise high-water mark The Dark Knight, Matt Reeves’ comic book epic is a vigorous beast in its own right, a three-hour saga of torment and vengeance whose spirit is at once indebted to ’90s-style doom and gloom, and intensely attuned to our contemporary mood of misery, fear and ferocity.
MOVIES
PennLive.com

Where could the Batman franchise go after ‘The Batman’?

Josh Rottenberg Los Angeles Times (TNS) Robert Pattinson is the sixth actor to star as the Dark Knight on the big screen (eighth if you count animated features) since Michael Keaton put on the cowl in Tim Burton’s 1989 “Batman” and launched the Caped Crusader’s modern film franchise.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

The Batman: What is the green drug Batman injects himself with?

In the past, we’ve seen the Dark Knight take on murderous clowns, plant-controlling eco-warriors, and even a super-powered demi-god from Krypton. Despite everything, the Caped Crusader’s been through on the big screen, few films have ever tested Bruce Wayne quite like Matt Reeves’ brutal new action movie The Batman.
MOVIES
iheart.com

Batman CRUSHED! Here is your Weekend Batman Roundup!

"The Batman" crushed it at the box office this weekend, making $128.5 million in its first three days. That's the second-largest opening since the pandemic started, behind "Spider-Man: No Way Home" . . . which had a $260 million debut back in December. So far they're the only two movies to debut with over $100 million since December of 2019.
MOVIES
Slate

The Riddler Would Not Wear Those Glasses

In The Batman, Paul Dano plays a very creepy serial killer who murders various Gotham City officials. It’s a very enjoyable performance, from the heavy breathing that opens the movie to the big Arkham Asylum tête-à-tête that kicks off its final confrontation. Dano is very convincing as a weird guy who’s turned his Skid Row apartment into a conspiracy-crank den, complete with newspaper articles taped to the walls, journals filled with incomprehensible scrawls, and a pet bat. I totally bought him as the kind of untrained loon who would somehow perfectly execute ever more baroque assassination plans for the mayor, the D.A., etc., but then not come up with anything better for Bruce Wayne than a mail bomb. (Does he think Bruce Wayne opens his own mail?! Maybe if it’s a package from Hot Topic. Otherwise, he’s got staff for that.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
