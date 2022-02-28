ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

Upcoming vaccination clinics in Rensselaer County

By Sara Rizzo
 8 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Rensselaer County is holding COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinics for the upcoming week. Boosters, as well as first and second vaccines, are being offered to those over 12 years old. No appointments are necessary.

Vaccination clinics

  • Tuesday, March 1 at the Rensselaer County Health Department in Troy from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, March 2 at the Hudson Valley Community College Bulmer Center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, March 3 at the Rensselaer County Health Department in Troy from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The county will only be offering the vaccine that you originally received. You should bring your identification and vaccination card.

All three vaccine doses, including Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson, will be available. Those 12 and older who received the Pfizer or Moderna initial vaccine series at least five months ago or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least two months ago are eligible for a booster dose.

Families with children ages 5 to 11 can contact their pediatrician for a vaccine dose.

