GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For Oleksandra Soltinska and her daughter Veronika Pleune, hearing back from family in Ukraine is heart-stopping every day. "Every day, it's something new," Soltinska says. "Like today, when I spoke to my sister-in-law, she says, 'Please pray for us. Because they started bombing our city... I waiting to the three, four o'clock in the morning (to) hear from them (to see) if they okay."

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO