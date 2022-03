MINNEAPOLIS — Snow and subzero temperatures aren't new to deer, but there are some winters during which those things can get in the way of deer thriving. "Snow depth certainly affects their movements, it also makes them more vulnerable to predation by wolves," Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Big Game Program Leader Barb Keller said. "Also, they're not able to get to the forage they would typically try to get to."

