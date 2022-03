According to Kerris, in simple terms, the Metaverse is virtual worlds. It will offer more 3D experiences or environments that replace our current digital experiences. I had the opportunity to talk with Richard Kerris, vice president of the Omniverse development platform at NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). In the interview, I asked Kerris questions that are on every investor’s mind, including pointed questions about where real revenue growth will come from, how large is the addressable market exactly, plus what CEO Jensen Huang meant when said that the “Omniverse or the Metaverse is going to be a new economy that is larger than our current economy.”

