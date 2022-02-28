ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW to make Los Angeles debut at The Forum this June

By Joseph Currier
f4wonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the Wednesday after this year's Double or Nothing PPV, AEW will make its Los Angeles debut. It was announced today that the Wednesday, June 1 episode of Dynamite will be held at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Double or Nothing is taking place in Las Vegas on Sunday, May...

IN THIS ARTICLE
