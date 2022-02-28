A Weekend in Orlando Demonstrates the Republican Party is Going Down a Dark Path Towards White Nationalism
Over the weekend, Republican thinkers, activists, and elected officials gathered in Orlando, Florida for the Conservative Political Action Conference’s (CPAC) annual convening. From start to finish, the conference displayed the GOP’s disturbing trajectory, revealing that one of the two major political parties is organizing itself around politics of white grievance and...americasvoice.org
Comments / 17