Warming trend continues with lots of sunshine

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with diminishing winds. Low: 16. FRIDAY: Chilly with sunshine and patchy afternoon clouds. High: 38. Some chillier weather is settling in to wrap up the week, with mostly sunny skies on Thursday but a brisk and cooler breeze keeping daytime highs in the low 40s for most of us, about a ten degree drop from Wednesday. The coldest part of our forecast occurs tonight, with clear skies and diminishing winds allowing lows to drop into the mid teens, a reminder that it is still officially winter, at least for a few more weeks. Abundant sunshine returns on Friday, this time without the gusty winds, but it will be a chilly day for early March with highs only in the upper 30s. More warmth will gradually build in over the weekend, especially Sunday into early next week. But along with that warmth will come more clouds and several chances for some rain or rain showers, with Sunday and again later Monday into early Tuesday likely the best chances for some wet weather. Highs may surge into the 60s early next week, but we'll have to pay the price and dodge some occasional raindrops. Colder weather returns later in the week as the typical March roller coaster temperature ride continues.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO