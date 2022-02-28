ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warming trend continues with lots of sunshine

By Todd Warren
KTAL
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ArkLaTex will continue to see a rather quiet weather pattern that will feature a nice taste of spring temperatures. Highs could warm to near 80 degrees by this weekend. T’storms will return this weekend and could continue well into next week. A Taste of Spring! A warming...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

Sunday severe weather possibilities.

SHREVEPORT, La.(KTAL/KMSS) – It now appears that severe weather may be closer to making an appearance later this Sunday evening along and north of interstate 30. A slight risk of severe storms will be in effect along and north of interstate 30 this evening and into the night. South of Interstate 30 is a marginal risk of severe storms for almost all the rest of the Arklatex.
wdhn.com

Lots of warm (and dry) days ahead

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tuesday should start off in the low 40s, but we won’t rule out the upper 30s for some of our typically cooler spots. We’ll quickly climb up the temperature ladder and end up in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies later in the day.
WLKY.com

Weekly weather planner: March comes in like a lamb with warm temps and sunshine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After such a dreary week last week, this week will be the complete opposite. We're expecting a good amount of sunshine and warmer temperatures too! March begins on Tuesday, and it won’t be coming in like a lion, as the old weather proverb says. Temperatures...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#T Storms
KMBC.com

Warming trend begins this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The thaw begins over this weekend. The high on Saturday will get to 42 degrees, which is close to normal for late February. But the big warm up sets in next week, with plenty of the days with highs in the 60s. The next chance for moisture will be in the form of rain and storms on Friday.
Mysuncoast.com

Warm and dry weather continues on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An expansive area of high pressure will continue to provide clear skies and dry conditions that will lead to high temperatures running 7-10 degrees above the average. An afternoon sea breeze will keep the coastal regions a bit cooler, but Gulf water temperatures are rising which...
FLORIDA STATE
WSFA

Warming trend cranks up!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a chilly start Tuesday morning, temperatures will push closer to 70° in the afternoon. Sunshine will dominate, there’s no appreciable rain chance through at least Sunday. And, we’ll get even warmer! We expect mid 70s Wednesday and beyond. Highs could potentially hit the lower 80s for this upcoming weekend...
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Warmer Temperatures And Sunshine Continue Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s been a tale of two Saturdays with areas to the north plagues with persistent rounds of flurries until late afternoon while areas from Pittsburgh south enjoyed abundant sunshine all day! Aware: Flood advisory continues for the Ohio River in Pittsburgh through Monday with the stage at 20.5 feet this morning and expected to fall over the next few days. -We could see a few passing rain/snow showers tomorrow evening Alert: None WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Skies will clear for everyone tonight and lows will hover in the mid-20s....
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WBTV

March starts with lots of sunshine, above-average temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today with above-average afternoon readings in the upper 60s. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. It’ll be mostly clear and cold again tonight with lows in the 30s for most neighborhoods. As...
ENVIRONMENT
WFMZ-TV Online

Chilly sunshine on Friday then warming up but eventually wetter later in the weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with diminishing winds. Low: 16. FRIDAY: Chilly with sunshine and patchy afternoon clouds. High: 38. Some chillier weather is settling in to wrap up the week, with mostly sunny skies on Thursday but a brisk and cooler breeze keeping daytime highs in the low 40s for most of us, about a ten degree drop from Wednesday. The coldest part of our forecast occurs tonight, with clear skies and diminishing winds allowing lows to drop into the mid teens, a reminder that it is still officially winter, at least for a few more weeks. Abundant sunshine returns on Friday, this time without the gusty winds, but it will be a chilly day for early March with highs only in the upper 30s. More warmth will gradually build in over the weekend, especially Sunday into early next week. But along with that warmth will come more clouds and several chances for some rain or rain showers, with Sunday and again later Monday into early Tuesday likely the best chances for some wet weather. Highs may surge into the 60s early next week, but we'll have to pay the price and dodge some occasional raindrops. Colder weather returns later in the week as the typical March roller coaster temperature ride continues.
ENVIRONMENT
WAAY-TV

Kicking off March with more sunshine and warm temperatures

Happy meteorological Spring! Although the Spring Equinox is still a couple weeks away, we are treated with more Spring-like weather to kick off the month of March. It is another chilly morning though and you made the ice scraper to get some frost off the windshield. Temperatures surge quickly once the sun comes up. After hitting 60 yesterday, we are in the mid 60s this afternoon with clear skies and more sunshine. Our warming trend continues for the remainder of the week. Temperatures are back in the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday and the mid 70s by Friday with mostly sunny skies.
WBTW News13

Another warming trend takes hold

Happy Tuesday and Mardi Gras all! Partly sunny skies will stay with us today, along with a milder afternoon. A great deal of sunshine and will last at least into the later phases of the week, with highs getting back into the 70s, pushing into the middle of the week! Even as we approach Friday […]
ABC4

Warming trend on the way with potential for wet weather

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Monday, Utah! We have plenty of sunshine to start the workweek and daytime highs will be jumping close to average on Monday and continue to warm for much of the week. High pressure really gets a grip on Utah with temperatures quickly climbing above average. Daytime highs along […]
WJCL

Lots of sunshine today and pleasantly mild this afternoon

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Beautiful March weather is in the forecast today as high pressure-system over the Gulf Coast states controls our weather. There will be full sunshine throughout the day and highs in the mid to upper-70s. High pressure-system will control the weather through the end of the week. So,...
NBC4 Columbus

Chilly Thursday, then a warming trend on the way

After a couple of days with temperatures near the 60s, a cold front has moved through the state, dropping our temperatures back below normal on this Thursday. Daytime highs will only top out in the low to mid 30s in the north, and upper 30s to low 40s in the south. Clouds start to clear as we head toward the evening, but it will be a chilly end to the day.
Fox 46 Charlotte

Warming trend in Charlotte ramps up Wednesday; clear weather continues

(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Well above normal temperatures continue Wednesday as we really start to turn up the heat. We first start off on the chilly and cold side with morning temps in the 30s and 40s. Be sure to layer up as you won’t need the jackets & hoodies this afternoon. Sunny skies and light […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy