JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of Family Dollar stores are closed across the U.S., including here in Mississippi. The Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public that products purchased from Jan. 1, 2021, through the present from Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee may be unsafe for consumers to use. The impacted products originated from the Family Dollar’s distribution facility in West Memphis, Arkansas.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO