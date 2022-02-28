ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penix Has Sunday Moment Worth Repeating on Saturdays

By Dan Raley
 2 days ago
It was just two players, one pass and a Sunday morning, but it added up to enough to make offseason imaginations run wild.

Holding onto the football, Michael Penix Jr., the new University of Washington quarterback by way of Indiana, turned to his right, did a full spin, set up and effortlessly launched one left-handed up the right sideline.

Fifty yards away, Husky wide receiver Jalen McMillan caught the ball on the dead run and kept going.

Of course, someone captured all of this on video from the Dempsey Center.

Should something like this happen in six months, say against Michigan State with a full complement of players on the field and every seat taken in Husky Stadium, the cascading roar will be heard from Vancouver, B.C., to Portland, Oregon.

A fifth-year senior, the 6-foot-3, 218-pound Penix, of course, still has to be beat out Dylan Morris and Sam Huard, the UW's returning sophomore and redshirt freshman QBs, for the starting job.

Yet the new Kalen DeBoer staff already knows what Penix is all about — DeBoer and Penix were together at Indiana as offensive coordinator and QB in 2019 — while these offensive coaches still need to get acquainted with the talents of Morris and Huard.

This will be sort of like a reverse quarterback tryout for the upcoming Husky spring practice, where the newcomer has an edge over the holdover players based on familiarity.

Penix, it should be noted, does this sort of thing long-ball thing on Saturdays when it's real time.

The Florida native let loose with a career-long, 75-yard touchdown pass to Indiana's Nick Westbrook in a 2019 game against Ball State when he was just a sophomore.

In 2020, Penix threw 63- and 56-yard scoring passes to Ty Fryfogle in the same game at Ohio State, and a 61-yard TD strike to Fryfogle at Michigan State, with all of this contributing to him being named the second-team All-Big Ten quarterback.

Morris' longest scoring throw came in the last Husky game he played last fall, a 55-yarder to Ja'Lynn Polk, while Huard, the former 5-star recruit, has just a solitary scoring pass in his brief UW career of 16 yards to Rome Odunze against WSU in the Apple Cup.

The position competition in April certainly will be worth watching.

WNCT

Wake Forest has 3 with career night, routs N.C. State 101-76

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Daivien Williamson scored a career-high 28 points, Dallas Walton added 20 points and a career-best 12 rebounds, and Wake Forest ended its regular season with a 101-76 rout of North Carolina State on Wednesday night. Wake Forest (23-8, 13-7) entered fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings and secured a top-5 […]
WAKE FOREST, NC
Sportico

Hue Jackson Contract, Art Briles Flop Highlight Grambling’s Gambles

Click here to read the full article. Grambling State found itself in the national spotlight once again, but perhaps not quite in the way it envisioned. The fallout of this week’s Art Briles hiring flop shows how one of the most storied athletic programs among the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and indeed in all of college sports, is desperately pursuing a return to relevancy. The school hired former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson to restore Grambling football back to prominence. Jackson’s failed attempt to bring on the embattled Briles as offensive coordinator, as well as the incentives in...
NFL
WRBL News 3

Welcome to”The Jungle” at Auburn

Auburn, AL (WRBL) – When opponents come to Auburn Arena, they have to worry about the incredibly talented Tigers roster, and the frenzy crowd that calls themselves “The Jungle”. It’s one of the most rowdy, energetic student sections in all of college basketball. It may look like chaos in this courtside section. There is order […]
AUBURN, AL
