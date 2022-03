Atlanta is going to Europe, and with the show’s third season fast approaching, Lakeith Stanfield discussed what it was like shooting the show overseas. “We shot in Paris, Amsterdam, and London,” Stanfield told James Corden on Monday. “One of the best places for me was Amsterdam. I love being out there… experimenting with the experience in consciousness, seeing where you can go, experimenting with things there. It is much more liberally accepted in certain parts, so I loved that part. And we shot in the Red Light District, which was really interesting because there were people who—get this—live there. People live there.”

WORLD ・ 5 HOURS AGO