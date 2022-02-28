'Apathy is now our biggest enemy'

In the Op Ed entitled, “President Biden in retreat,” (March 3), Red Jahncke supposes everything would be better if Trump had been re-elected. Gas would be a $1/gallon, Putin would be approaching sainthood, and white people would be well on the way to eradicating transgenders and other “non normal” individuals (see Texas). The country took the shovel from Republicans and stopped getting deeper into their authoritarian "hole." Mr Jahncke did not offer any positive or constructive suggestions only complaining endlessly about OUR president. He did not mention that it is difficult to move forward when one party is the party of “NO.” He did not mention that the former president denied weapons and support to Ukraine as he blackmailed their president. A twice impeached, soon to be indicted ex-president is just that, an ex-president. America has problems. Supposing that a corrupt administration would have prevented or solved them is worse than wishful thinking, it is boarder line seditious. Get on board, roll up your sleeves and help move the country forward.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO