'Apathy is now our biggest enemy'

 8 days ago

Turn your mind’s clock back to 2015 when the USA had its usual problems with race, politics, conspiracy theories, and increasing problems with “anti-social” media. There was the usual anger between parties and individuals but untethered violence, hate groups, and...

Biden being stoppd by the 'party of no'

In the Op Ed entitled, “President Biden in retreat,” (March 3), Red Jahncke supposes everything would be better if Trump had been re-elected. Gas would be a $1/gallon, Putin would be approaching sainthood, and white people would be well on the way to eradicating transgenders and other “non normal” individuals (see Texas). The country took the shovel from Republicans and stopped getting deeper into their authoritarian "hole." Mr Jahncke did not offer any positive or constructive suggestions only complaining endlessly about OUR president. He did not mention that it is difficult to move forward when one party is the party of “NO.” He did not mention that the former president denied weapons and support to Ukraine as he blackmailed their president. A twice impeached, soon to be indicted ex-president is just that, an ex-president. America has problems. Supposing that a corrupt administration would have prevented or solved them is worse than wishful thinking, it is boarder line seditious. Get on board, roll up your sleeves and help move the country forward.
Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
Donald Trump
Ukraine military turns volunteers away as 140K Ukrainians come home to fight Russia

Even while 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid the Russian invasion in the past two weeks, more than 100,000 Ukrainians and others have flocked to Ukraine in order to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces, according to Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Ukrainians on the ground tell Fox News Digital that volunteers have been turned away from the army because it lacks weapons.
What does the Z mean on Russian tanks? The mysterious symbol explained

Mysterious symbols were painted on tanks ahead of Russia's attack on Ukraine – sparking several chilling theories as to why they are there.Experts have suggested that such markings are generally painted on vehicles before combat to avoid the opposition imitating the symbols. There have since been variations of the symbols, with 'Z' inside a triangle.Professor Michael Clarke, former director of the defence think tank RUSI, told the outlet: "Often these symbols will be location based - they will be communicating where a unit is heading. If they were only to mark the vehicles as being Russian, you could just use...
