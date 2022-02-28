5K Running Tips

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article5K Everyday Conversations is a movement intended to remove the words “I am not a runner” from common language....

WWLP 22News

How you can participate in the WAMDA Virtual 5K Run/Walk & Fundraiser

(Mass Appeal) – Fighting local food insecurity is as easy as lacing up your sneakers and heading out the door! Joining me with the details of Western Area Massachusetts Dietetic Association’s Virtual 5k Run and Walk is registered dietitian and road race committee co-chair, Andrea Luttrell!
The Independent

Personal trainer, 29, died after making caffeine drink equivalent to 200 cups of coffee

A father died after accidentally downing caffeine powder as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest heard.Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield, 29, ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home.But he accidentally made a mixture containing seven times the recommended dose before he “necked” it.His heartbroken widow Suzannah said her “really healthy” husband then began “clutching his chest” on the sofa.An inquest heard Mr Mansfield, of Colwyn Bay, North Wales, had ordered the powder from supplement company Blackburn Distributions.The recommended serving of the powder is 60mg to 300mg twice a day – but...
#K Everyday Conversations
KSIS Radio

CASA 5K Poker Run April 2

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and CASA is calling the "Bluff" on Sexual Violence. CASA's 5K Poker Fun Run, Presented by Nucor; Saturday, April 2, will take place in the Mathewson Exhibition Center parking lot. This is a 5K run/walk combined with a five-card poker run with five stops...
