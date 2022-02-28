ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania moves to divest holdings in Russian assets

By Associated Press
 8 days ago
The Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. FILE - This photo shows the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke/AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Russian invasion of Ukraine is spurring Pennsylvania lawmakers to draft legislation to require the state Treasury Department and the state’s three public pension funds to divest holdings connected to Russia.

Meanwhile, the state Treasury Department says it began divesting its holdings in all “Russian-based companies” last week. It described the holdings as “minimal” and says it expected to finish the process by Monday’s end.

Divestiture legislation was being drafted Monday in the House by Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, and in the Senate by state Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia.

