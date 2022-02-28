ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

Gulf Shores parade takes a new route on Mardi Gras

By Debbie Williams
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 8 days ago

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — When the 43rd annual Mardi Gras parade rolls in Gulf Shores, it will be on the beach road, not Highway 59. “We are parading from Highway 59 on East Beach Blvd which is the beach highway from 59 all the way to the Gulf State Park Pier parking lot,” says city spokesman Grant Brown.

City leaders felt the new, mile-long route was a better fit according to Brown. “It really gives people a chance to not have to have the intrusion of shutting Highway 59 down with the volume of traffic that we are seeing on a regular basis now daily.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UzLff_0eRaCTdN00

Most folks who come year after year to the Gulf Shores parade already have an idea where they will park and where they will set up camp to catch as many beads and moon pies as possible but with a new parade route, “Come early, be patient cause there is going to be a lot of traffic whether there are people coming to the parade and it’s a new location so people are going to have to figure out where their new spot is,” said Brown.

A new tradition for Mardi Gras in Gulf Shores. “We’re expecting a good turnout, great weather and a whole lot of revelry going on for the kick-off as you will for Gulf Shores Mardi Gras.”

3 parades to roll out on Lundi Gras in Mobile

West Beach Blvd. will close at 8 o’clock Tuesday morning as the barricades go up. The parade rolls at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

Destin Mac & Cheese fest scoops up $65,000 in donations

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Nearly 1,500 people at the Destin Commons Sunday had one thing in common, a craving for macaroni & cheese. The Boys and Girls Club of the Emerald Coast (B&GC) said the fourth annual Mac & Cheese Fest broke the donation and attendance record. Shervin Rassa, Chief Executive Officer with B&GC of […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Benefit race, fun run supporting Daphne schools planned for Saturday

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 5K race and 1-mile fun run is scheduled for this Saturday in Olde Towne Daphne. The event supports Daphne schools and students. SEEDS, or Supporting Educational Excellence in Daphne Schools, is hosting the event. The race and fun run begins at Daphne City Hall. 5K race registration packets will be […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Bay County Wildfire Tuesday updates

3:00 PM UPDATE: Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks about wildfires 2:15 p.m. Update: Bay County officials said the Bertha Swamp Road fire has grown in intensity. Crews are working to expand containment lines to protect homes. The mandatory evacuation is still in effect for the Bear Creek community. The Adkins Avenue and Star Avenue fires have […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
Gulf Shores, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Gulf Shores, AL
Gulf Shores, AL
Government
Gulf Shores, AL
Sports
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

$4.69 gas in Mobile: AAA has 10 tips to curb cost

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gas prices in Alabama on Tuesday rose to an average of $3.981 per gallon, according to AAA, higher than Monday’s record of $3.939 per gallon. Mobile County’s average gas prices were lower than the rest of Alabama, at $3.957 per gallon. Still, those prices are far ahead of Alabama’s low gas […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Job fair to be held at Daphne Civic Center

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Career and Job Fair will be held at the Daphne Civic Center for Baldwin County residents.  The Baldwin County Career and Job Fair will give residents the opportunity to network with employers in the area. Workers from the City of Daphne will also attend the job fair. Representatives include: […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Popular downtown Mobile bar burglarized

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed a popular downtown Mobile bar was burglarized early Tuesday morning. Mobile Police responded to Post Bar and Grill on Dauphin Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. Mobile Police say the reference to the response was due to the bar’s burglar alarm. When Mobile Police officers arrived they […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Brown
WKRG News 5

Dog attacks concerning for Olde Towne Daphne residents

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Residents in Olde Towne Daphne are pushing for enforcement and more accountability after a dog was attacked and mauled to death by a dog off leash on Main Street. Dogs are supposed to be on a leash in the city, but that’s not always what happens, according to neighbors. “My wife […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

TikTok group saves local wolf-dogs from wildfire threat

ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) — The threat of the Chipola Complex wildfires led volunteers to travel back to the Panhandle and help a local veteran move her wolf-dogs to a safer place. Back in January, News 13 told the story about a TikTok-famous group, called Pack 22 Alpha, helping an Altha veteran, Dawn, renovate her wolf-dog […]
ALTHA, FL
WKRG News 5

Remarkable Woman: Setting her sights on creating a better New Orleans

"It's personal. My grandfather was in the invasion of D Day. He was in one of the invasions on the beaches in Normandy," Dr. Metzinger recalled. "He was one of the few to survive and come back. He went blind and when he went blind he lost his will to live." After seeing that, she felt compelled to help, saying, "I never want any veteran to have that happen."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf State Park#Gulf Shores Mardi Gras#Lundi Gras#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Hurricane Ida: By the Numbers

The Federal Emergency Management Agency released a snapshot of state and federal assistance approved in the six months since Hurricane Ida struck Louisiana on Aug. 29.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
WKRG News 5

Missing Birmingham woman believed to be in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Birmingham woman believed to be missing in Hattiesburg. Lajonda Davis, 40, has been reported missing. Her family said she suffers from multiple medical conditions. Anyone with information about Davis can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy