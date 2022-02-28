Flatonia Lions Club Donates to CASA

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine — Russia stepped up its assault on key Ukrainian cities Wednesday, as the seventh day of Moscow’s invasion threatened to bring even greater violence and destruction to civilian areas across the country. Russia intensified its offensive on four strategic cities: Kharkiv, Mariupol, Kherson and Kyiv, with...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democrat Beto O'Rourke this fall in his bid for a third term in November after the two won their respective primaries, NBC News projects. Abbott, a Republican, faced several challengers on his right but was able to easily secure the nomination, thanks in part to the support of former President Donald Trump. O'Rourke, a former presidential candidate who lost a close Senate race in 2018, easily won his primary.
(NewsNation Now) — In a wide-ranging speech that began with a rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin and ended with a call for unity at home, President Joe Biden addressed the nation and the world in his first State of the Union speech Tuesday evening. Over the course of...
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday during his State of the Union address the U.S. will close American skies to Russian flights. The move, which U.S. officials had been considering for several days, is part of the administration's efforts to isolate the country as it attacks Ukraine. The ban applies to...
As Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich announced Wednesday he is selling the Chelsea soccer club. Abramovich said the sale will "not be fast-tracked but will follow due process," and that the net proceeds will go to victims in Ukraine. "This has never been about business nor...
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday asked a group of students attending a press conference to remove their face masks. The governor, who has strongly opposed face mask mandates in schools throughout the pandemic, said their mask-wearing is "COVID theater." "You do not have to wear those masks," the governor...
International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons was pressed by a Ukrainian journalist Wednesday over the group’s decision not to ban athletes from Russia and Belarus in the upcoming Games, asking him what he would say to the family of an athlete who was killed this week while serving in the Ukrainian military.
WASHINGTON (AP) — State attorneys general have launched a nationwide investigation into TikTok and its possible harmful effects on young users’ mental health, widening government scrutiny of the wildly popular video platform. The investigation was announced Wednesday by a number of states led by California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts,...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he supports a traditional quarter-point increase in the Federal Reserve’s benchmark short-term interest rate when the Fed meets later this month, rather than a larger increase that some of its policymakers have proposed. But Powell did open the door...
Comments / 0