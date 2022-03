Johnny Gargano has provided an update on when fans can expect to see him back inside a ring. The former NXT talent has taken a break from wrestling after his WWE contract expired, spending time with his family as he and Candice LeRae welcomed the arrival of their son Quill (named after Guardians of the Galaxy's Peter Quill). After creating a buzz by announcing he will be taking bookings for potential appearances, Gargano has now clarified what this means for a return to action, stating, "When I'm ready to return to the ring.. I promise you'll know!"

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO