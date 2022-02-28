ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comedian Aida Rodriguez Signs With Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13IcQJ_0eRaBlbm00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Comedian Aida Rodriguez has signed with Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment .

Rodriguez most recently executive produced and starred in the HBO Max comedy special Fighting Words , directed by Emmy-nominated cinematographer Nadia Hallgren ( Becoming ) and Kristian Mercado ( Pa’Lante ). The project was a hybrid stand-up performance and travel diary, injected with her no-holds-barred commentary on topics of the day while also tackling her deeply personal family history.

She made her TV debut in NBC’s No Comic Standing in 2014 where she departed among the top 10 finalists for Season 8.

Rodriguez was a featured comic in Netflix’s Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready— a comedy anthology series from longtime friend Haddish—HBO Max’s Entre Nos: Part 1, and Showtime’s Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All-Star Comedy Jam, among other specials.

On the feature side, she was handpicked to appear in the 2016 film The Comedy starring Robert DeNiro by director Taylor Hackford.

Rodriguez is also represented by Buchwald, Innovative Artists, and Cohen & Gardner.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘1883’ Breakout Gratiela Brancusi Signs With Elevate Entertainment

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Gratiela Brancusi, the Romanian actress who recently found her first major role in Taylor Sheridan’s 1883, has signed with Elevate Entertainment for management in all areas. Paramount+’s Western drama is a prequel to the hit Paramount Network series Yellowstone that follows the Dutton rancher family on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of uncolonized America. Brancusi stars alongside Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen, James Landry Hébert and more. She plays Noemi, a Romani widow who is forced to raise...
MOVIES
Deadline

Katie Aselton Joins Bill Burr’s Comedy ‘Old Dads’ For Miramax

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Katie Aselton (The Morning Show) has signed on to star alongside Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine in the comedy Old Dads, which Burr wrote and is directing for Miramax and his company All Things Comedy. The comedian’s feature directorial debut centers on a middle-aged father, Jack (Burr), and his two best friends (Cannavale and Woodbine), who after selling their company to a millennial, find themselves out of step and behind the times as they hilariously struggle to navigate a changing world of culture, career and fatherhood. Aselton is playing Jack’s wife, Leah....
MOVIES
Deadline

Oscar Nominees Luncheon Brings Out Will, Denzel, Cumberbatch, Chastain, Spielberg And Many More For Feel-Good Gathering

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar nominees luncheon is always a feel-good event where everyone in the room is still a winner, happy to see their category rivals and others, and the one time in a tense season where they can just lay back and have a great time. “For me this is just a fun thing to go to. People talk about is it Will [Smith] or me or Andrew Garfield. It could be anyone, but I am just happy at this point to be invited to the party,” Denzel Washington told me Monday as he waited...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Former 'Making The Band' Rapper Babs Bunny Reacts To Freddy P & Willie Taylor's Anti-Diddy Comments

Diddy was under fire last week after an old clip of MTV’s Making The Band started making the rounds online. After being accused of “running a musical prison camp,” a few former contestants on the show have come forward with their own personal experiences. Freddy P, who was a member of Da Band, confessed Diddy is one of the main reasons he “hates life,” while Willie Taylor said Making The Band was set up for artists to “fail.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aida Rodriguez
Person
Taylor Hackford
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Robert Deniro
SFGate

Bob Odenkirk Narrates the Peculiar Story of ‘Summer in Argyle’

Bob Odenkirk is ready to tell the fictional, hilarious story of Argyle, Ohio, a quirky town that doesn’t usually impress at anything. After a strange situation happens on the Fourth of July, everything changes for the town that’s used to coming in second. On Monday, Audible released the trailer for Summer in Argyle, a new podcast created by Bob and Nate Odenkirk, which releases March 10.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

Entertainment

The ceremony honors Bronx performers and community leaders who showcase hip-hop in a positive light. Starring in off-Broadway opera 'Intimate Apparel' is a childhood dream come true for Justin Austin. "Intimate Apparel" runs through March 6 at Lincoln Center's Newhouse Theater. Off-Broadway Week Begins With 2-For-1 Ticket Deals. Off-Broadway Week...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Tv#Stand Up Comedy#Hbo#Nbc#No Comic Standing#Showtime#Cohen Gardner
Vanity Fair

Bob Odenkirk’s Next Chapter

Bob Odenkirk became obsessed with comedy in elementary school and spent three decades making groundbreaking funny stuff (doing sketch at Second City; writing for The Ben Stiller Show; inventing Matt Foley, motivational speaker; discovering Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim; appearing in The Larry Sanders Show; creating Mr. Show with David Cross) while maintaining a bone-deep indifference to conventional showbiz success. So naturally, Odenkirk has become a big star as a dramatic actor.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Documentary+ Moves Into Original Programming With LAPD Doc ‘Fireworks’

Click here to read the full article. Documentary+, the free streaming service launched by non-fiction studio XTR, is getting into original programming and has ordered its first project. The company will launch Fireworks, a feature doc directed by Nathan Truesdell, who recently produced Oscar-nominated film Ascension. Fireworks will delve into a botched LAPD operation that causes catastrophe in an LA neighborhood. The film will be part of Documentary+’s new Lost and Found collection, which is one of three strands that it is launching as part of the originals drive. Lost and Found will feature stranger than fiction stories using found footage. The other two collections...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Quantum Leap’: Ernie Hudson Joins NBC Reboot Pilot

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Ernie Hudson has been tapped as a lead opposite Raymond Lee in NBC’s hourlong pilot Quantum Leap, a reboot of the beloved 1990s sci-fi drama. Written and executive produced by Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt and executive produced by Martin Gero as well as Quantum Leap creator/EP Don Bellisario and EP/co-narrator Deborah Pratt, the follow-up series is set in present time. It’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Maryland Daily Record

Aida Nikolaychuk Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Aida Yurijivna Nikolaychuk is a Ukrainian singer as well as a model. Her fame rose in 2012 after she won the third season of the TV talent competition, Ukraine X-Factor. During the second season, the audience got her attention after the judges asked her to sing a cappella because they thought her Polina Gagarina’s Lullaby was lip-syncing a recording. To their surprise, she sang equally well, although she was surprised.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Bill Burr’s Comedy ‘Old Dads’ Adds ‘The Wilds’ & ‘Snowfall’ Actress Reign Edwards

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE:  Reign Edwards is set to star in Bill Burr’s Miramax comedy Old Dads. Edwards joins previously announced cast of Burr, Bobby Cannavale, Bokeem Woodbine and Katie Aselton. She plays the role of Britney, the young girlfriend of Woodbine. Burr co-wrote the movie and is currently directing the movie in Los Angeles. Burr’s All Things Comedy is producing alongside Ben Tishler, who co-wrote the script with Burr, as well as Monica Levinson and Mike Bertolina. Edwards stars in the Amazon series The Wilds, which has its second season premiering May 6. She is also known for...
MOVIES
The Daily Sun

Bob Odenkirk has a new memoir and a starry career

CHICAGO — Some day, when the final history of comedy is written, let it be known that last summer, on the fringes of Netflix, during the cult sketch series “I Think You Should Leave Now,” for three and a half minutes, humanity achieved peak Bob Odenkirk. His essence, his appeal, his average-guy-from-Naperville, Illinois face and receding hairline, his unsettling alchemy of empathy and delusion — it all landed perfectly in line.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Deadline

Breeda Wool Joins Disney+’s ‘National Treasure’; The CW’s ‘Tom Swift’ Casts Ward Horton

Click here to read the full article. Breeda Wool (Mass) is set for a key recurring role opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones in National Treasure, Disney Branded Television’s TV series for Disney+ produced by ABC Signature. The project, executive produced by the films’ producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Jon Turteltaub and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, is an expansion of the National Treasure movie franchise told from the point of view of young heroine Jess (Lisette Alexis) — a DREAMer in search of answers about her family — who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

55K+
Followers
25K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy