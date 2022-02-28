Comedian Aida Rodriguez Signs With Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Comedian Aida Rodriguez has signed with Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment .

Rodriguez most recently executive produced and starred in the HBO Max comedy special Fighting Words , directed by Emmy-nominated cinematographer Nadia Hallgren ( Becoming ) and Kristian Mercado ( Pa’Lante ). The project was a hybrid stand-up performance and travel diary, injected with her no-holds-barred commentary on topics of the day while also tackling her deeply personal family history.

She made her TV debut in NBC’s No Comic Standing in 2014 where she departed among the top 10 finalists for Season 8.

Rodriguez was a featured comic in Netflix’s Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready— a comedy anthology series from longtime friend Haddish—HBO Max’s Entre Nos: Part 1, and Showtime’s Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All-Star Comedy Jam, among other specials.

On the feature side, she was handpicked to appear in the 2016 film The Comedy starring Robert DeNiro by director Taylor Hackford.

Rodriguez is also represented by Buchwald, Innovative Artists, and Cohen & Gardner.