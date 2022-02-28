ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks Injury Report Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar
 8 days ago

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night in Wisconsin, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Bucks against the Hornets can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Pat Connaughton, George Hill, Brook Lopez and Sandro Mamukelashvili have all been ruled out for the game.

The Bucks won the NBA title last season, and are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season.

In the 61 games that they have played they are 36-25, which has them as the fifth seed in the east.

They are on a two-game losing streak, and are 5-5 in their last ten games overall.

