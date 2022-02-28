Gary Payton reveals absolutely disgusting prank Shaq pulled on rookies

Shaquille O’Neal is one gross dude.

The Hall of Famer had a reputation as a prankster in the locker room during his 20-year career but some of his pranks may have went a little too far.

Gary Payton, who played with Shaq for a season in Los Angeles and two more with the Miami Heat, revealed one of the more disgusting pranks Shaq would pull on rookies during an interview with Vlad TV .

“One of the rookies would be in a stall [and] he would take a bucket and use the bathroom in it for about a week,” Payton said. “And then all of a sudden he would pour it on them.”

That is just an outrageously disgusting prank, and while Payton was not the victim of said prank, he still did what he could to get Shaq back.

“I got his drawers one day and I took him. And he had to wear em…and be free-ballin’ all the time,” Payton said. “We messed up his pants and he didn’t have no drawers, because he was trying to find his drawers, and I had them. So he had to wrap a towel around him and Shaq don’t care. He’ll go outside with a towel on, he’d get in his truck and ride around and throw the towel out…so I used to keep his shorts and pair of drawers and all that stuff.”

It’s not quite the same, but it’s certainly a less gross prank.

