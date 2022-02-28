ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Vedder details 'pretty serious' COVID-19 case

By Marty Rosenbaum
 8 days ago

Eddie Vedder had a harrowing experience with COVID-19 that has him feeling grateful just to be able to get up on stage and play music again.

Vedder was performing at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles and revealed that he had a fairly serious bout with COVID-19 before going on tour, Ultimate Classic Rock reports. The Pearl Jam frontman brought out his daughter Olivia as the two performed their song “ My Father’s Daughter .”

After their performance, Eddie shared a message with his daughter and then addressed the crowd. “I just wanted her to take a quick second to look at this, because it’s very rare. It’s incredible,” he said. “I got the COVID right before we were supposed to start practicing, about five or six weeks ago, and literally saw my life flash in front of my eyes.”

“It felt pretty serious,” Vedder continued. “And to get through that and then be back in a room like this, facing this many people facing this way, listening to us… really, truly, it’s been a gift and an honor. Thanks for listening, we’re so grateful.”

Check out video of the performance here .

Vedder was wrapping up his tour in support of his latest studio album Earthling . He recently took part in an extensive conversation about the record with none other than Bruce Springsteen .

As for his thoughts on the album, The Boss is a fan . “With as much melody as you have, I still hear the punk and even a certain sort of metal influences on some of the songs,” Springsteen said.

