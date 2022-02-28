January 6 rioter, 37, convicted of entering Capitol building kills himself while awaiting sentence: Family excoriates prosecution of 'peaceful, community-loving' man in obituary that says he 'died of a broken heart and broken spirit'

A Pennsylvania man convicted two months ago for storming the Capitol during the January 6 riots was found dead from an apparent suicide while waiting to be sentenced in April.

Matthew Lawrence Perna, of Sharpsville, died 'of a broken heart' on February 25, according to an obituary published on WKBN.

'His community, which he loved, his country and the justice system killed his spirit and his zest for life. Matt was an amazing man!' his family wrote.

The family did not reveal details about his death.

Perna, 37, was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a capitol building.

He was arrested on January 21, 2021, just days after the riot, according to the Department of Justice. He was indicted a month later and pled guilty to all charges on December 17.

He faced a maximum of 20 years in prison at his sentencing on April 1 in US District Court in Washington, DC. However, the longest sentence so far has gone to Robert Palmer of Florida, who was given more than five years in prison in December for fighting with officers and throwing a fire extinguisher at them.

Perna entered the Capitol on January 6, 2021 at about 2:47pm, according to prosecutors. He was allegedly inside for about 20 minutes.

In an eight-minute video posted to his Facebook account the night of the riot, he said, 'Steve and I we walked right into the Capitol building.'

Also in the video, he warned: 'It's not over, trust me.'

A witness who knew Perna for years contacted the FBI and told agents that they recognized him. Perna was depicted as '73' on an FBI bulletin.

When he met with agents, he claimed he was 'pushed into the building by a crowd that had gathered behind him,' according to a DOJ statement of facts, and that it was not his 'intention to enter the Capitol.'

He also said he was only inside for about five to 10 minutes.

'In a later interview, Perna admitted that at one point he become frustrated, and, using a metal pole, tapped on a window of the Capitol building.'

The witness who identified Perna said he regularly posted on social media about his support of Donald Trump and the QAnon conspiracy theory, which holds that a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles runs Hollywood and the government's 'deep state.'

The witness also said they saw a Facebook post indicating that Perna had bought a handgun.

Based on video and photos from the riot, Perna wore a red hoodie with white lettering that read 'Make America Great Again,' President Trump's campaign slogan.

He was seen filming on his phone and chanting 'USA,' according to prosecutors.

Perna is one of 786 people who have been charged with crimes related to the Capitol riot, according to Insider. Most of those in the crowd were supporters of President Donald Trump who disagreed with the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and breached the Capitol as lawmakers were certifying the election in favor of Joe Biden.

Perna's family says he only went to the rally to 'peacefully stand up for his beliefs.

'After learning that the FBI was looking for him, he immediately turned himself in.

Restitution has been the most common punishment for those sentenced for the riot; 98 people have been ordered to pay between $500 to $2,000; 28 people were ordered to pay fines of up to $5,000. Donald Trump supporters are pictured storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021

'He entered the Capitol through a previously opened door (he did not break in as was reported), where he was ushered in by police. He didn't break, touch or steal anything. He did not harm anyone, as he stayed within the velvet ropes taking pictures.

'For this act he has been persecuted by many members of his community, friends, relatives and people who had never met him. Many people were quietly supportive and Matt was truly grateful for them. The constant delays in hearings and postponements dragged out for over a year.

'Because of this, Matt’s heart broke and his spirit died and many people are responsible for the pain he endured. Matt did not have a hateful bone in his body. He embraced people of all races, income brackets and beliefs, never once berating anyone for having different views,' Perna's obituary states.

His family said he attended Sharpsville High School and graduated from Penn State University.

He taught English in Thailand and South Korea and 'traveled extensively' in Europe, Asia, South America, India and the US.'

His family also said he was a deeply religious man who once went on a mission trip to Haiti.

'He was a Christian who read his Bible daily,' they said.

'Matt’s family stood by him during this devastating ordeal and are extremely proud of his passion for life and his pursuit of many dreams. His actions last year are not looked down upon, instead his family is grateful and humbled by his courage. They say God never gives anyone more than they can handle. That statement is not Biblical, nor is it true. Rest Easy Matt, you are finally FREE!'

The events at the Capitol riot led to the deaths of five people, including protestor Ashli Babbitt.

The Capitol Police union says that about 140 officers were injured during the event, according to the Washington Post.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr unleashed on his former boss in his forthcoming memoir, claiming Donald Trump 'lost his grip' when he began pushing his baseless 2020 election fraud theories.

Barr said those theories directly 'led to the rioting on Capitol Hill' on January 6 last year in an excerpt from his 600-page new book that was shared with the Wall Street Journal.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr unleashes on his old boss Donald Trump in his forthcoming memoir, after becoming one of his most scathing critics following the 2020 election

Trump said Barr was a 'disappointment in every sense of the word' last year and according to the book, yelled at the ex-attorney general over his statement that there was no widespread election fraud

'The election was not "stolen." Trump lost it,' the former attorney general states plainly in 'One Damn Thing After Another.'

The lengthy memoir recounts his time as the Republican president's attorney general.

Trump and Barr's relationship soured after Barr, the nation's top law enforcement official at the time, told the Associated Press on December 1, 2020 that his Justice Department found no evidence of widespread election fraud.

Barr left his post at the end of that month, just weeks before Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol in a bid to overturn the 2020 results.

Trump called Barr a 'disappointment in every sense of the word' in June of last year.

In the new excerpt Barr writes that Trump could have won the election fairly had he 'just exercised a modicum of self-restraint, moderating even a little of his pettiness.'

He also detailed an explosive confrontation with Trump that led to his resignation shortly after that Associated Press interview.

'This is killing me -- killing me. This is pulling the rug right out from under me,' Barr claims Trump shouted, just hours after he further legitimized Joe Biden's electoral victory.

January 6 coup sentences

Leonard Gruppo, Texas: Sentenced on 10/29 to 24 months probation with 90 days of home detention; $500 restitution and a $3,000 fine.

Jonathan Ace Sanders Sr, Indiana: Sentenced on 11/4 to 36 months probation, $500 restitution, and 60 hours of community service within six months.

John Wilkerson IV, Maryland: Sentencing held 11/16/2021. Sentenced to 36 months probation; $2,500 fine; $500 restitution and 60 hours of community service.

Brittiany Angelina Dillon, Maryland: Sentenced 11/4 to three years probation with two months of home detention; $500 restitution.

Caleb Jones, 24, Ohio: Sentenced 12/1 to 24 months probation including two months home confinement, and $500 restitution.

Matthew Loganbill, 55, Missouri: Sentenced 10/1/2021 to two years probation, including the first three months in home confinement; $10 special assessment; $500 restitution and 80 hours of community service.

Erik Rau, Ohio : Sentenced on 9/29/2021 to 45 days incarceration and $500 restitution.

Frank Scavo, 59, Pennsylvania: Sentenced on 11/22 to 60 days in prison, $5,000 fine and $500 restitution.

Jordan Kenneth Stotts, 31, Minnesota: Sentenced 11/9 to 24 months probation with conditions and 60 days home detention; $500 restitution; and 60 hours of community service.

Boyd Allen Camper, 54, Montana: Sentenced 11/12 to 60 days incarceration and $10 special assessment.

Kevin Cordon. 33, California: Sentenced 11/15/2021 to 12 months probation and $500 restitution. $25 special assessment and $4,000 fine imposed.

Joshua Bustle, 34, Virginia: Sentenced in August 2021 to 24 months probation, a special assessment of $10 and $500 restitution.

Danielle Nicole Doyle, Oklahoma: Sentenced 10/1/2021 to two months probation, $10 special assessment; $3,000 fine and $500 restitution.

Anna Morgan-Lloyd, 49, Indiana: Sentenced to 36 months of probation followed by $500 in restitution.

Dona Sue Bissey, 52, Indiana: Sentenced 10/12/2021 to 14 days incarceration, 60 hours community service and $500 restitution.

Derek Jancart, 39, Ohio: Sentenced 9/29/2021 to 45 days incarceration and $500 restitution.

Thomas Vinson, Kentucky: Sentenced on 10/22 to five years probation, a $5,000 fine, $500 restitution and 120 hours of community service.

Robert Maurice Reeder, Maryland: Sentenced 10/12/2021 to 12 months probation, $500 restitution and 100 hours of community service.

Lori Ann Vinson, Kentucky: Sentenced on 10/22 to five years probation, a $5000 fine, $500 restitution and 120 hours of community service.

Paul Allard Hodgkins, Florida: Sentenced 7/19 to 8 months incarceration followed by 2 years supervised release.

Glenn Wes Lee Croy, Colorado: Sentenced 11/5 to 3 years probation; $500 restitution.

Eric Chase Torrens, 28, Tennessee: Sentenced on 10/29 to 36 months probation with 90 days of home confinement; $500 restitution.

John Lolos: Sentenced 11/19 to 14 days incarceration and $500 restitution.

Scott Fairlamb, 43, New Jersey: Sentenced 11/10 to 41 months incarceration.

Andrew Bennett, Maryland: Sentenced 10/1/21 to two years of probation, the first three months of which are to be served in home confinement; $10 special assessment; $500 restitution to the Architect of the Capitol; 80 hours of community service.

Karl Dresch, 40, Michigan: Sentenced August 2021 to time served and $500 restitution.

Matthew Mazzocco, 37, Texas: Sentenced 9/12/2021 to 36 months of probation and $500 restitution.

Jack J. Griffith, 25, Tennessee: Sentenced on 10/28 to 36 months probation and 90 days of home confinement; $500 restitution.

Valerie Ehrke, California: Sentenced 9/17/2021 to three years probation with conditions and $500 restitution.

Jenna Ryan, 50, Texas: Sentenced 11/4 to 60 days incarceration, $500 restitution and $1000 fine.

Robert Bauer, Kentucky: Sentenced Oct. 13 to 45 days incarceration, 60 hours community service and $500 restitution.

Edward Hemenway, Virginia: Sentenced Oct. 13 to 45 days incarceration, 60 hours community service and $500 restitution.

Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, Texas: Sentenced on 10/21 to 14 months incarceration and 3 years supervised release.

David C. Mish, Jr, 42, Wisconsin: Sentenced 11/18 to 30 days incarceration and $500 restitution.

Eliel Rosa, 53, Texas: Sentenced Oct. 12, 2021 to one year probation, $500 restitution and 100 hours of community service.

Jacob Anthony Chansley, 33, Arizona: Sentenced Nov. 17 to 41 months in prison.

Bradley Rukstales, 52, Illinois: Sentenced 11/12 to 30 days incarceration and $500 restitution.

Cindy Fitchett, 59, Virginia: Sentenced 11/9 to 36 months probation with one month home detention; $500 restitution; and 60 hours community service.

Douglas Sweet, 58, Virginia: Sentenced 11/9 to 36 months probation with one month home detention; $500 restitution; and 60 hours community service.

Terry Brown, 69, Pennsylvania: Sentenced 12/1 to 36 months probation with the first month as home detention; $500 restitution and 60 hours community service.

Michael Curzio, 35, Florida: Sentenced 7/12 to six months incarceration and $500 in restitution.

Thomas Gallagher, 61, New Hampshire: Sentenced 10/13/2021 to 24 months probation, 60 hours community service, $500 restitution and a special assessment of $10.

Robert Scott Palmer, 54, Florida: Sentenced 12/17 to five years and three months

Devlyn Thompson, 28, Washington: Sentenced 12/20 to four years