Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc continues expansion. Here's its latest acquisition.

By Patti Zarling, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter
 8 days ago
MANITOWOC - Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry continues its expansion with the acquisition of castings manufacturer DEE, Inc., based in Crookston, Minnesota.

According to a news release, the acquisition expands Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry's operations and capabilities.

“DEE has a dedicated and skilled workforce that operates much of the same equipment as our Manitowoc plant, making it a natural extension of our business as we look to meet the growth in our customers’ demand for aluminum casting,” Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry CEO Sachin Shivaram said in the release. “It also creates new opportunities as manufacturing continues to evolve, so we envision significant growth at DEE as well as Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry.”

He said he expects the company to add 30 jobs as DEE production grows.

This is the second out-of-state acquisition for the foundry in a year. The business purchased the former assets of Wabash Castings, which is based in Wabash, Indiana, in late March 2021. Under the foundry’s ownership, Wabash Casting has doubled revenues and increased employment by 50%, Shivaram said.

Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry also completed an expansion in Manitowoc in late 2020.

The company employs more than 450 workers in its Manitowoc foundry and machine shop divisions, and has more than 450 employees at its Wabash facility.

DEE employs 72 people, and is one of the largest employers in Crookston.

“Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry has an excellent reputation and is committed to success,” said Christine Anderson, business consultant for the city’s Small Business Development Center, in the release. “We’re excited for what this means to Crookston and northwest Minnesota.”

