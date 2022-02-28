ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

EU sanctions Putin’s spokesman, oligarchs, journalists

By Syndicated Content
jack1065.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov is among 26 prominent people sanctioned by the European Union for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the decision published on Monday on the EU’s official journal. The...

jack1065.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Meet the Russian businessman who just put a $1m bounty on Putin’s head

A Russian-American businessman who offered a $1m [£756,000] bounty for Vladimir Putin says the Russian leader must go on trial for war crimes, and that he would like to attend the hearings.California-based businessman Alex Konanykhin triggered headlines and no small controversy when he offered the money on social media, along with a picture of Mr Putin and a caption that read: “Wanted: Dead or alive. Vladimir Putin for mass murder.”He added: “I promise to pay $1,000,000 to the officer(s) who, complying with their constitutional duty, arrest(s) Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international laws.”Facebook later took down the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Chernyshenko
Person
Alisher Usmanov
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Igor Sechin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rosneft#Ukraine#Eu#Reuters#Kremlin#The European Union#Anti Ukrainian#Transneft#Russian
Washington Post

Russia and China announce a bid to make the world safe for dictatorship

There was potent symbolism in the warm meeting between President Xi Jinping of China and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as the Winter Olympics opened in Beijing. At a time when other countries are troubled by the actions of these Eurasian giants — from Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine to China’s genocide against the Uyghur people — the two dictators took center stage to support one another.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy