A wise person once told me, “You can never have too many skis.”. Lately, I’ve been joyfully strolling through Ryan Rodger’s 2021 tale of Scandinavian influence on Minnesota and Wisconsin’s nordic ski history, “Winter’s Children.” As he traces the history of the sport where I grew up and introduces iconic forefathers and other colorful characters, my fascination over anecdotal areas once thought to be inconsequential farm fields but now understood as the Gardens of Nordic Eden they truly are, has only increased. This interest has fueled my concurrent obsession with collecting more wooden skis, the fossilized treasures for us skinny-ski enthusiasts.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO